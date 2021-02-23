 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Anthony Girard scores 55 to lead North Warren to win
agate

ROUNDUP: Anthony Girard scores 55 to lead North Warren to win

NORTH WARREN 86,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 71

League: Warren County league

Hadley-Luzerne (2-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Evan Kader;1;0;0;2

Caedan Wilson;0;2;0;6

Matt Harder;5;0;3;13

Joe Cieslik;0;1;0;3

Josh Foley;2;6;3;25

John Smith;2;4;0;16

Zach Caldwell;3;0;0;6

Totals;13;13;6;71

North Warren (2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anthony Girard;16;6;5;55

Connor Jennings;0;1;0;3

Jack Jennings;5;0;0;10

Andrew Beadnell;1;0;0;2

Tanner Dunkley;5;0;2;12

Nevin Monroe;1;0;0;2

Carter Kelly;1;0;0;2

Totals;29;7;7;86

Hadley-Luzerne;14;16;7;34 — 71

North Warren;15;15;32;24 — 86

Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 15 rebounds.

HOOSICK FALLS 60, GREENWICH 57

League: Non-league

Hoosick Falls (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Baker;3;0;5;11

Sparks;11;1;1;26

Colegrove;1;0;0;2

Jones;1;3;3;14

Thayne;3;0;1;7

Totals;19;4;10;60

Greenwich (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;8;4;4;32

Alex Curtis;1;0;0;2

Jayden Hughes;1;0;0;2

Jacob Blair;3;3;0;15

Andrew Conlin;1;0;0;2

Matthew Conlin;1;0;0;2

Robert Barnes;1;0;0;2

Totals;16;7;4;57

Hoosick Falls;9;15;19;17 — 60

Greenwich;22;12;8;15 — 57

JV: Hoosick Falls won

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 52, CORINTH 34

League: Saratoga County league

Saratoga Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anthony Barile;2;1;4;11

Robert Bolen;5;1;0;13

Hayden Day;3;0;0;6

Will Emery;0;2;0;6

Will Fizer;2;1;0;7

Aiden Lambert;3;1;0;9

Totals;15;6;4;52

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nick Sorbera;1;1;0;5

Alex Wiseman;0;0;1;1

Gabe Allen;2;0;1;5

Zach Guilder;2;3;0;13

Dillon Dumas;2;0;0;4

Cameron Wiseman;2;0;0;4

David White;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;4;2;34

Spa Catholic;9;12;18;13 — 52

Corinth;13;12;5;4 — 34

WARRENSBURG 82, BOLTON 9

League: Warren County league

Bolton (0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaden Tennent;1;0;0;2

Jordan Nieves;0;0;0;0

Marvin Dobert;0;0;3;3

Emmett Clesceri;0;0;0;0

Addison Kelley;0;0;0;0

Chris Becker;0;0;0;0

Tyler Towbridge;1;0;2;4

Totals;2;0;5;9

Warrensburg (1-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dan Cunniffe;3;1;1;10

Steve Schloss;8;2;5;27

Brady Cheney;2;3;1;14

Caden Allen;0;2;0;6

Chippy Mason;2;0;0;4

Evan LaPell;3;1;5;14

Thomas O'Sullivan;1;0;0;2

Tyler Powers;0;0;1;1

Tanner Monroe;1;0;2;4

Totals;20;9;15;82

Bolton;2;2;0;5 — 9

Warrensburg;23;23;18;18 — 82

Other stats: LaPell (War) 9 rebounds, 4 assists. Monroe (War) 8 rebounds. Cheney (War) 7 rebounds. Cunniffe (War) 5 assists. Schloss (War) 3 assists.

Notes: All 9 players scored for Warrensburg and Warrensburg's 6 freshman combined for 66 of the teams 82 points.

