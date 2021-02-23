ROUNDUP: Anthony Girard scores 55 to lead North Warren to win

NORTH WARREN 86,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 71
League: Warren County league
Hadley-Luzerne (2-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Evan Kader;1;0;0;2
Caedan Wilson;0;2;0;6
Matt Harder;5;0;3;13
Joe Cieslik;0;1;0;3
Josh Foley;2;6;3;25
John Smith;2;4;0;16
Zach Caldwell;3;0;0;6
Totals;13;13;6;71
North Warren (2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Girard;16;6;5;55
Connor Jennings;0;1;0;3
Jack Jennings;5;0;0;10
Andrew Beadnell;1;0;0;2
Tanner Dunkley;5;0;2;12
Nevin Monroe;1;0;0;2
Carter Kelly;1;0;0;2
Totals;29;7;7;86
Hadley-Luzerne;14;16;7;34 — 71
North Warren;15;15;32;24 — 86
Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 15 rebounds.
HOOSICK FALLS 60, GREENWICH 57
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Baker;3;0;5;11
Sparks;11;1;1;26
Colegrove;1;0;0;2
Jones;1;3;3;14
Thayne;3;0;1;7
Totals;19;4;10;60
Greenwich (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;8;4;4;32
Alex Curtis;1;0;0;2
Jayden Hughes;1;0;0;2
Jacob Blair;3;3;0;15
Andrew Conlin;1;0;0;2
Matthew Conlin;1;0;0;2
Robert Barnes;1;0;0;2
Totals;16;7;4;57
Hoosick Falls;9;15;19;17 — 60
Greenwich;22;12;8;15 — 57
JV: Hoosick Falls won
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 52, CORINTH 34
League: Saratoga County league
Saratoga Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Barile;2;1;4;11
Robert Bolen;5;1;0;13
Hayden Day;3;0;0;6
Will Emery;0;2;0;6
Will Fizer;2;1;0;7
Aiden Lambert;3;1;0;9
Totals;15;6;4;52
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nick Sorbera;1;1;0;5
Alex Wiseman;0;0;1;1
Gabe Allen;2;0;1;5
Zach Guilder;2;3;0;13
Dillon Dumas;2;0;0;4
Cameron Wiseman;2;0;0;4
David White;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;4;2;34
Spa Catholic;9;12;18;13 — 52
Corinth;13;12;5;4 — 34
WARRENSBURG 82, BOLTON 9
League: Warren County league
Bolton (0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaden Tennent;1;0;0;2
Jordan Nieves;0;0;0;0
Marvin Dobert;0;0;3;3
Emmett Clesceri;0;0;0;0
Addison Kelley;0;0;0;0
Chris Becker;0;0;0;0
Tyler Towbridge;1;0;2;4
Totals;2;0;5;9
Warrensburg (1-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dan Cunniffe;3;1;1;10
Steve Schloss;8;2;5;27
Brady Cheney;2;3;1;14
Caden Allen;0;2;0;6
Chippy Mason;2;0;0;4
Evan LaPell;3;1;5;14
Thomas O'Sullivan;1;0;0;2
Tyler Powers;0;0;1;1
Tanner Monroe;1;0;2;4
Totals;20;9;15;82
Bolton;2;2;0;5 — 9
Warrensburg;23;23;18;18 — 82
Other stats: LaPell (War) 9 rebounds, 4 assists. Monroe (War) 8 rebounds. Cheney (War) 7 rebounds. Cunniffe (War) 5 assists. Schloss (War) 3 assists.
Notes: All 9 players scored for Warrensburg and Warrensburg's 6 freshman combined for 66 of the teams 82 points.