ROUNDUP: Amsterdam fights off upset bid by QHS

Amsterdam rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off upset-minded Queensbury 71-63 in Foothills Council boys basketball on Saturday.

The league-leading Rams moved to 9-0 in Foothills play with the win. Queensbury was leading 58-49 before Amsterdam outscored the Spartans 22-5 in the fourth quarter.

Cesar Thompson, with 18 points, was among five Rams players in double figures. Trevon Bailey (16), Chase Baker (15), Ethan Starr (11) and Ryan Havern (nine) led the scoring for Queensbury.

ALBANY ACADEMY 59, GLENS FALLS 53: The Cadets outscored Glens Falls 35-24 in the first half to win a non-league affair. Academy went 14 for 17 from the free-throw line.

Kellen Driscoll scored 24 points for Glens Falls. Brody Holcomb finished with 13 points and Oscar Lilac added nine.

HOOSIC VALLEY 87, BERINE-KNOX 55: Logan Reilly scored his 1,000th point as the Valley improved to 7-1 in Wasaren League play (12-1 overall).

Reilly and Isaiah Eckler both scored 23 points. Landon Reilly (10) also broke into double digits. AJ Wright led Berne-Knox with 25 points.