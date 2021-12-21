Rathbun's 3-pointer lifts Granville past Lake George

GRANVILLE — Nate Rathbun came off the bench and scored the go-ahead 3-pointer late in Tuesday’s game, as Granville edged Lake George 55-54 in Adirondack League boys basketball action.

The Golden Horde’s victory — despite a 34-point outburst by Lake George’s Cameron Orr — left both teams at 3-1 in the league heading into the holidays.

“Nate’s a senior who’s come right up through our program,” Granville coach Justin Nassivera said. “He plays about 10-12 minutes a game. We had some guys in foul trouble late, and he came in and took a huge charge. A few possessions later, there was a switch on a screen and he somehow got left wide open at the top of the key, and he buried it.”

Nassivera said Rathbun’s 3 gave the Horde its 55-54 lead with fewer than 20 seconds to play.

Junior Caleb Nelson led Granville with 21 points and Alex Warrington added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“We graduated some really good players, so we don’t have a ton of experienced guys,” Nassivera said. “We thought if we could make the game as scrappy and ugly as possible, we had a chance.

“Caleb Nelson is fearless — he’s our best defensive player, so had to guard Orr, but he still scored 21,” Nassivera added.

Granville 55, Lake George 54 Lake George (3-1, 4-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Cameron Orr;11;3;3;34 Dan Barber;2;0;0;4 Julius Moffitt;2;2;0;10 Luke Sheldon;1;0;0;2 Issac Herrick;1;0;0;2 Ryan Becker;1;0;0;2 Totals;18;5;3;54 Granville (3-1, 3-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Logan Harrington;1;1;0;5 Matt Barlow;0;0;0;0 Alex Warrington;3;0;4;10 Cody Nelson;3;0;2;8 Bryton Rich;0;0;0;0 Caleb Nelson;6;3;0;21 Connor Farrell;2;0;2;6 Nate Rathbun;1;1;0;5 Christian Stevens;0;0;0;0 Alex Torres;0;0;0;0 Avery Flory;0;0;0;0 Trevor McKnight;0;0;0;0 Totals;16;5;8;55 Lake George;14;9;18;13 — 54 Granville;17;9;14;15 — 55 Other stats: Barber (LG) 9 rebounds. Herrick (LG) 5 rebounds. Orr (LG) 6 rebounds. Warrington (Gra) 10 rebounds. Farrell (Gra) 11 rebounds. Rathbun (Gra) 5 rebounds.

