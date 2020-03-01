You are the owner of this article.
Queensbury boys fall in quarterfinals
Queensbury boys fall in quarterfinals

TROY — Dante Bouchard scored 31 points and Gloversville rallied late in the second half to beat foul-plagued Queensbury 59-55 in the Class A quarterfinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

Bryce Bleibtrey scored 14 points and Sean Collins added 12 for Queensbury (16-6). The Spartans played the final 10 minutes with two players — Bleibtrey and Nathan Johnson — carrying four personal fouls.

Gloversville moves on to play Thursday in the semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena (6:30 p.m.) against Mekeel Christian or Amsterdam.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

