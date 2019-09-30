The hiring of a new varsity boys basketball coach at Queensbury has resulted in an appeal to have the state Commissioner of Education review the merits of the hiring.
At the Sept. 9 Queensbury Board of Education meeting, Greg Dixon was hired for the position, pending the Commissioner of Education issuing a temporary coaching license to him. Dixon is not a teacher, school leader or pupil personnel service member in the district.
According to Superintendent Douglas Huntley, Queensbury physical education/health teacher Doug Fraser was informed in April that he would not be reappointed to the varsity boys basketball head coaching position after 11 seasons at the helm, and the district began a search. At a May board of education meeting, Fraser said he was never allowed to address the concerns of certain parents. Huntley has said he cannot discuss details about the decision because it is a personnel matter.
Fraser, who also coaches girls' and boys' tennis, applied for the position, however.
According to the New York State Education Department website, a temporary coaching license may be issued "to a person appropriately qualified, when documented evidence shows there to be no qualified, certified teacher available to coach the sport."
Attorney John Aspland, on behalf of former varsity coach Doug Fraser, spoke before the board at its Sept. 9 meeting and said he felt the board hadn't done things in the proper order.
At that meeting, Aspland said he asked that Dixon be removed from the list of winter 2019-20 coaching appointments. The board, however, voted for all the positions at once, and in favor of them.
"There is a certain number of boxes that had to be checked," Aspland said. "We were just asking for proof and information that the rules that have to be followed were followed."
Huntley said he feels the district took all the proper steps and in their proper order. Since the Sept. 9 board meeting, he said Dixon has received his temporary coaching license from the Commissioner of Education, who still must review Aspland's appeal.
Currently, Executive Deputy Commissioner Beth Berlin is overseeing the NYSED after Commissioner MaryEllen Elia resigned in July.
"We want to make sure the process is followed, and I'm pretty sure the teachers and staff there want to make sure it's followed," Aspland said. "Whoever the coach is, the coach is, but follow the process."
