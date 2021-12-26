 Skip to main content
QHS beats Gloversville in OT

QUEENSBURY 41, GLOVERSVILLE 36

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville (1-5, 1-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Leo Perez;3;0;0;6

Gio Glionna;3;1;1;10

Anthony Grey;3;3;0;15

Rocco Insonia;1;1;0;5

Dominic Dorman;0;0;0;0

Nicholas LaRowe;0;0;0;0

Garrett Dooling;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;5;1;36

Queensbury (4-2, 4-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aidan Bleibtrey;1;0;3;5

Ryan Havern;1;1;0;5

Zion Freeman;3;0;1;7

Trey Bailey;5;1;0;13

Ethan Starr;2;0;1;5

Deondre Guignard;2;0;2;6

Gage Berube;0;0;0;0

Adrian Caron;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;2;7;41

Gloversville;7;9;12;8;0 — 36

Queensbury;13;6;4;13;5 — 41

Other stats: Glionna (Glv) 7 rebounds. Perez (Glv) 5 rebounds. Grey (Glv) 3 assists. Freeman (Q) 13 rebounds, 5 assists. Bailey (Q) 11 rebounds.

JV: Queensbury, 57-48.

Notes: Trey Bailey made a game-tying 3-point field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime. Queensbury held Gloversville scoreless in overtime to finish the comeback win.

