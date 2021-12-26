QHS beats Gloversville in OT

QUEENSBURY 41, GLOVERSVILLE 36
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville (1-5, 1-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Leo Perez;3;0;0;6
Gio Glionna;3;1;1;10
Anthony Grey;3;3;0;15
Rocco Insonia;1;1;0;5
Dominic Dorman;0;0;0;0
Nicholas LaRowe;0;0;0;0
Garrett Dooling;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;5;1;36
Queensbury (4-2, 4-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Aidan Bleibtrey;1;0;3;5
Ryan Havern;1;1;0;5
Zion Freeman;3;0;1;7
Trey Bailey;5;1;0;13
Ethan Starr;2;0;1;5
Deondre Guignard;2;0;2;6
Gage Berube;0;0;0;0
Adrian Caron;0;0;0;0
Totals;14;2;7;41
Gloversville;7;9;12;8;0 — 36
Queensbury;13;6;4;13;5 — 41
Other stats: Glionna (Glv) 7 rebounds. Perez (Glv) 5 rebounds. Grey (Glv) 3 assists. Freeman (Q) 13 rebounds, 5 assists. Bailey (Q) 11 rebounds.
JV: Queensbury, 57-48.
Notes: Trey Bailey made a game-tying 3-point field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime. Queensbury held Gloversville scoreless in overtime to finish the comeback win.