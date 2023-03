Joey Poulin of Wasaren League champion Tamarac was named MVP of the league's boys basketball all-star team for the 2022-23 season.

The first team included Jaxon Mueller and Lukas Lilac of Stillwater, Isaiah Eckler and Logan Reilly of Hoosic Valley and Jake Sparks of Hoosick Falls. Joe Skiff and Jake Ziehm of Greenwich made the second team.