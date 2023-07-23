The unusual mechanics of college sports may have played a part in an unusual late-summer college commitment.

Peyton Smith of Hudson Falls announced over the weekend he will play Division I men's basketball at Fairfield University. His father and high school coach, Greg, said Peyton will get a full scholarship.

This looked like a tough year for the incoming college freshmen class. Fewer spots are likely to be available because those who played college basketball during the 2020-21 COVID season can get a fifth year of eligibility. But there is also a good deal of movement among teams because of the transfer portal, leaving some schools with a need to fill some positions.

Peyton Smith, a 6-foot-10 forward, had enrolled to play a post-graduate season at Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Conn. But after playing in two tournaments with Loomis Chaffee, Smith got immediate interest from college coaches, his father said.

"Fairfield checked every box for what he was looking for," Greg Smith said. "We were very happy with the idea of going to a prep school. He doesn't turn 18 until Sept. 16, so he's always been young for his level. (The Fairfield offer) was too much to pass up. It's a good opportunity, a high academic school and an opportunity for him to compete to play right away."

Fairfield is a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school that went 13-18 last season. It is located near Bridgeport, Conn.

"The staff was super welcoming; they seemed very interested in me," Peyton Smith said. "It also helps that the brand new facilities are perfect. A goal of mine is to go to an academic school, and in their words, they are an elite academic school."

Smith has been the Foothills Council MVP for two straight seasons. He averaged 25 points and 13 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field during the 2022-23 season. He finished his career with 1,196 points in 74 games.

"There’s a great opportunity for me to make an early impact and play as a freshman," he said.