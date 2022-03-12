 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Orr, Nelson lead Adirondack boys all-star team

  • 0

Caleb Nelson of Granville and Cameron Orr of Lake George were named co-Players of the Year to lead the way on the Adirondack League boys basketball all-star team.

Players from five different teams made up the first team — Sean Evans of North Warren, Raymond Harrington of Hartford, Justin McWhorter of Argyle, Julius Moffitt of Lake George and Stevie Schloss of Warrensburg.

Second-team players included Cash Burgey (Whitehall), Connor Chilson (Salem), Dan Cunniffe (Warrensburg), Cody Nelson (Granville) and Ashton Sullivan (Fort Edward).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News