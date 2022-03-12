Orr, Nelson lead Adirondack boys all-star team

Caleb Nelson of Granville and Cameron Orr of Lake George were named co-Players of the Year to lead the way on the Adirondack League boys basketball all-star team.
Players from five different teams made up the first team — Sean Evans of North Warren, Raymond Harrington of Hartford, Justin McWhorter of Argyle, Julius Moffitt of Lake George and Stevie Schloss of Warrensburg.
Second-team players included Cash Burgey (Whitehall), Connor Chilson (Salem), Dan Cunniffe (Warrensburg), Cody Nelson (Granville) and Ashton Sullivan (Fort Edward).