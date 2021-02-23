Orr, Lake George hold off Glens Falls

LAKE GEORGE — Junior Cameron Orr scored a game-high 34 points and the Lake George boys basketball team held off Glens Falls for a 67-62 Warren County league victory Tuesday night.

The Warriors (1-1) struggled with their foul shooting down the stretch, but had built up a double-digit cushion over the first three quarters.

“Our defense was really strong tonight,” Lake George head coach Blake White said. “We forced them to take a lot of tough shots. We got in a little bit of foul trouble, but we were able to withstand their run.”

Senior point guard Cole Clarke added 12 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for the Warriors, who also got nine boards from Luke Pelchar and nine points from Julius Moffitt.

Noah Girard led the Indians (1-1) with 29 points and 13 rebounds, but none of his teammates scored more than the nine points each by Evan Wiggins and Zach Barrett.

Glens Falls was able to close in during the fourth quarter, as the Warriors could not buy a foul shot.

“We’ve only had about 10 or 12 practices since we started,” White said. “It was only our second game with masks on and it showed — we lost our legs a little bit. You don’t realize how much you use your legs, even on foul shots.