The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Monday that it is officially canceling the remaining winter high school sports state championships.
The announcement was made via press release on the NYSPHSAA website on Monday morning. The winter sports championships affected — boys and girls basketball, ice hockey and bowling — had been postponed indefinitely on March 12 because of rising concern over the spread of coronavirus.
You have free articles remaining.
The NYSPHSAA press release cited "the evolving COVID-19 public threat, CDC mass gathering recommendations, Gov. Cuomo’s declaration of a state emergency, President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, input from the 11 Sections and extended school closures" as being among the reasons for the decision.
NYSPSHAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas was quoted in the press release, saying, “It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events. Our association’s focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience. We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”
The release also stated that the status of spring sports would be determined on or before April 27. Most schools in the state are closed until at least mid-April.
Local teams affected by the decision are the Lake George, North Warren and Schroon Lake boys basketball teams; the Fort Edward, Cambridge and Bolton girls basketball teams; the Queensbury hockey team; and the South Glens Falls bowling team and one bowler from Glens Falls.
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
In this Series
New York shuts down; Confirmed cases rise locally
-
NYSPHSAA cancels remaining winter sports championships
-
Coronavirus Diary: A small town comes together to get through the coronavirus
-
New York City hospitals dangerously low on basic supplies
- 219 updates