NYSPHSAA cancels remaining winter sports championships

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Monday that it is officially canceling the remaining winter high school sports state championships.

The announcement was made via press release on the NYSPHSAA website on Monday morning. The winter sports championships affected — boys and girls basketball, ice hockey and bowling — had been postponed indefinitely on March 12 because of rising concern over the spread of coronavirus.

The NYSPHSAA press release cited "the evolving COVID-19 public threat, CDC mass gathering recommendations, Gov. Cuomo’s declaration of a state emergency, President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, input from the 11 Sections and extended school closures" as being among the reasons for the decision.

NYSPSHAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas was quoted in the press release, saying, “It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events. Our association’s focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience. We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”