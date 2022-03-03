North Warren's season ends in Class D semis

GLENS FALLS — The Northville boys basketball team recovered from an ugly first half quicker than North Warren in Thursday's Class D sectional semifinal.

The Falcons used a 16-7 run through the third quarter to open a 27-19 lead and held off North Warren down the stretch for a 45-36 victory in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

Northville (15-7) shot 9 for 12 from the foul line down the stretch to seal the win and reach the Section II finals for the first time since 2008.

The Cougars, whose season ended at 13-9, were led by Sean Evans' game-high 16 points in a contest in which neither team shot better than 30 percent from the floor.

Jacob Frank led the Falcons with 10 points and Daniel VanNostrand added nine in the win.

