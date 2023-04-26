North Warren senior guard Sean Evans, who helped lead the Cougars to the Class D semifinals of the State Boys Basketball Tournament last month, has been named to the all-state fourth team.

The versatile 5-foot-11 Evans averaged 19 points per game as North Warren finished 19-6, losing on a last-second basket to Chapel Field, 47-46, at Cool Insuring Arena.

Two of Evans' teammates — junior Derrick Tyrell and seventh-grader Semaj Cuyler — were honorable mention all-stars.

Also chosen as Class D all-state selections were seniors Ray Harrington of Hartford and Hunter Ingram of Argyle, who both made the eighth team. Ingram led the Adirondack League in scoring with 25.7 ppg, and Harrington averaged 21.5 ppg.

Schroon Lake junior Isaiah Pelkey made the fifth team, and Wildcats teammate Corbin Baker, Newcomb's Logan Bush and Bolton eighth-grader Jaxon Egloff were honorable mention in Class D.

Granville senior Caleb Nelson, the two-time Adirondack League Player of the Year, was named to the all-state Class C ninth team. Nelson, who averaged 24.4 ppg, was the league's Co-Player of the Year last season and received the award this season.

Also in Class C, Stillwater junior Jaxon Mueller made the all-state Class C fifth team, Hoosic Valley senior Isaiah Eckler made the fourth team, and Hoosick Falls senior Jake Sparks made the 10th team.

In Class B, Schuylerville junior Luke Sherman made the all-state 13th team, and Glens Falls sophomore Kellen Driscoll made the 15th team.