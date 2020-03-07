North Warren wins Section II Class D title

North Warren coach James Cuyler brings the championship plaque to his team after the Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
The North Warren boys basketball team poses with the championship plaque after winning the Section II, Class D title with a 62-51 win over Argyle on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.
GLENS FALLS — Tournament MVP Anthony Girard scored a game-high 27 points, including 11 in a decisive third quarter, to lead North Warren to a 62-51 win over Argyle on Saturday in the Class D final of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.
All-tournament-team selection Tanner Dunkley added 12 points and a game-high 17 rebounds for the top-seeded Cougars (21-2), who won their first Section II title since 2000.
Third-seeded Argyle (14-9) was led by all-tournament-team selections Peyton Lufkin (25 points) and Hunter Ingram (15 points).
The Cougars will play the Section VII champion in a state regional final at 2 p.m. on March 14 at Beekmantown.
Check back later for a complete story.
North Warren's Wyatt Gereau goes in for a layup during Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
North Warren's Anthony Girard moves in for a shot during Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
North Warren's Ryan Miller shoots during Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
North Warren's Anthony Girard puts up a shot during Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
Argyle's Peyton Lufkin goes in for a shot during Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
Argyle's Peyton Lufkin goes up for a shot during Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
North Warren's Tanner Dunkley (50) and Anthony Girard (12) reach for a defensive rebound during Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
North Warren's Wyatt Gereau take a free throw during Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
North Warren players celebrate after winning Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
North Warren fans cheer during the awards ceremony after Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
North Warren coach James Cuyler accepts the championship plaque after the Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
North Warren players hold up the plaque after winning the Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
