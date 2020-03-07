You are the owner of this article.
North Warren wins Section II Class D title
North Warren wins Section II Class D title

GLENS FALLS — Tournament MVP Anthony Girard scored a game-high 27 points, including 11 in a decisive third quarter, to lead North Warren to a 62-51 win over Argyle on Saturday in the Class D final of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.

All-tournament-team selection Tanner Dunkley added 12 points and a game-high 17 rebounds for the top-seeded Cougars (21-2), who won their first Section II title since 2000.

Third-seeded Argyle (14-9) was led by all-tournament-team selections Peyton Lufkin (25 points) and Hunter Ingram (15 points).

The Cougars will play the Section VII champion in a state regional final at 2 p.m. on March 14 at Beekmantown.

Check back later for a complete story.

Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.

