You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
North Warren tops Argyle in battle of state-ranked teams
0 comments
alert

North Warren tops Argyle in battle of state-ranked teams

{{featured_button_text}}
Boys basketball: North Warren at Argyle

North Warren's Tanner Dunkley (50) and Ryan Miller attempt to stop a shot by Argyle's Peyton Lufkin during Wednesday's boys basketball game in Argyle.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

ARGYLE — Anthony Girard poured in 32 points and Tanner Dunkley added 18 Wednesday night to lead North Warren to a 76-62 Adirondack League victory over Argyle in a battle of state-ranked teams.

North Warren is ranked seventh and Argyle is ranked 18th in Class D in the latest state boys basketball rankings.

The Cougars dominated the offensive boards as they improved to 9-2 in the league, 13-2 overall.

Peyton Lufkin led the Scots (7-4, 11-4) with 25 points.

Check back later for a full story.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News