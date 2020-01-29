North Warren tops Argyle in battle of state-ranked teams

ARGYLE — Anthony Girard poured in 32 points and Tanner Dunkley added 18 Wednesday night to lead North Warren to a 76-62 Adirondack League victory over Argyle in a battle of state-ranked teams.
North Warren is ranked seventh and Argyle is ranked 18th in Class D in the latest state boys basketball rankings.
The Cougars dominated the offensive boards as they improved to 9-2 in the league, 13-2 overall.
North Warren’s Anthony Girard buries a 3 before the end of the third quarter #518hoops pic.twitter.com/FgzbwcCtsE— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 30, 2020
Peyton Lufkin led the Scots (7-4, 11-4) with 25 points.
And Argyle’s Peyton Lufkin responds to start the fourth quarter #518hoops pic.twitter.com/03Rs9noTH4— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 30, 2020
