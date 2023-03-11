TROY — Sean Evans scored 26 points and Elijah Horge hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as North Warren defeated Schroon Lake 64-59 on Saturday night in a Class D state regional final at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Cougars (19-5) advance to the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena. They will face Chapel Field next Saturday in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for the following day.

Semaj Cuyler scored 13 points and Horge finished with 11 for North Warren in a back-and-forth contest. Horge's 3-pointer gave the Cougars a 58-56 lead late in the fourth quarter, then Horge's baseline drive and an Evans runner spread the lead to six points.

Four players scored in double figures for Schroon Lake — Austin Hartwell (18), Corbin Baker (16), Carter Hart (12) and Isaiah Pelkey (11).

Class D Regional Final SCHROON LAKE ;2P;3P;FT;TP Austin Hartwell;0;6;0;18 Carter Hart;0;4;0;12 Isaiah Pelkey;4;1;0;11 Corbin Baker;4;0;8;16 Antonio Brown;1;0;0;2 Afnan Wasif;0;0;0;0 Totals;9;11;8;59 NORTH WARREN (19-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TPO Semaj Cuyler;4;1;2;13 Elijah Horge;4;1;0;11 Zach Hooper;1;0;2;4 Sean Evans;5;4;4;26 Derrick Tyrell;3;0;0;6 Wyatt Jennings;1;0;0;2 Angelo Willette;1;0;0;2 Cooper Morehouse;0;0;0;0 Totals;19;6;8;64 Schroon Lake;15;13;19;12 — 59 North Warren;8;22;21;64 — 64