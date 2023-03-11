TROY — Sean Evans scored 26 points and Elijah Horge hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as North Warren defeated Schroon Lake 64-59 on Saturday night in a Class D state regional final at Hudson Valley Community College.
The Cougars (19-5) advance to the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena. They will face Chapel Field next Saturday in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for the following day.
Semaj Cuyler scored 13 points and Horge finished with 11 for North Warren in a back-and-forth contest. Horge's 3-pointer gave the Cougars a 58-56 lead late in the fourth quarter, then Horge's baseline drive and an Evans runner spread the lead to six points.
Four players scored in double figures for Schroon Lake — Austin Hartwell (18), Corbin Baker (16), Carter Hart (12) and Isaiah Pelkey (11).
People are also reading…
Check back later for photos and an updated story from this game.