TROY — In a game that was the very definition of a see-saw battle, Elijah Horge made the key baskets that tipped the balance in North Warren’s favor.

Horge hit a go-ahead field 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and Sean Evans poured in 26 points as the Cougars defeated Schroon Lake 64-59 on Saturday night in a Class D state regional final at Hudson Valley Community College.

The victory sent the Cougars on to the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena. They will face Chapel Field Christian next Saturday in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. The state championship game is scheduled for the following day.

Semaj Cuyler scored 13 points and Horge finished with 11 for North Warren in a back-and-forth contest that saw 15 lead changes and five ties in the second half alone. During the third quarter, every basket either led to a change of lead or tied the game.

Evans’ four-point play at the end of the third quarter had given North Warren a 51-47 lead, but Carter Hart hit a 3-pointer and Austin Hartwell later hit two treys as Schroon Lake took a 56-55 lead.

Horge then hit the 3-pointer that put the Cougars to stay. Horge scored on a baseline drive and Evans connected on a runner for a 62-56 lead. Isaiah Pelkey hit a 3-pointer in the final minute for the Wildcats, but North Warren survived the final seconds for their 19th win in 24 games.

Four players scored in double figures for Schroon Lake — Hartwell (18), Corbin Baker (16), Hart (12) and Pelkey (11). The Wildcats made 11 of their 20 field goals via the 3-point route.

North Warren, which overcame a 15-8 deficit after the first quarter, won the battle on the boards, outrebounding the opposition 44-29.

Class D Regional Final SCHROON LAKE ;2P;3P;FT;TP Austin Hartwell;0;6;0;18 Carter Hart;0;4;0;12 Isaiah Pelkey;4;1;0;11 Corbin Baker;4;0;8;16 Antonio Brown;1;0;0;2 Afnan Wasif;0;0;0;0 Totals;9;11;8;59 NORTH WARREN (19-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TPO Semaj Cuyler;4;1;2;13 Elijah Horge;4;1;0;11 Zach Hooper;1;0;2;4 Sean Evans;5;4;4;26 Derrick Tyrell;3;0;0;6 Wyatt Jennings;1;0;0;2 Angelo Willette;1;0;0;2 Cooper Morehouse;0;0;0;0 Totals;19;6;8;64 Schroon Lake;15;13;19;12 — 59 North Warren;8;22;21;64 — 64

