GLENS FALLS — Semaj Cuyler scored 21 points as North Warren beat top-seeded Northville 46-33 on Saturday night in the Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

Cuyler was named MVP of the tournament. Sean Evans was named to the all-tournament team with seven points and five steals. North Warren was down 8-4 after the first quarter, but outscored the Falcons 13-4 in the second period.

The Cougars (18-5) will next face the Section VII champion on Friday in the state regional final. The winner of that game plays at Cool Insuring Arena in the state final four.

Jacob Frank led Northville with 18 points.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery from this game.

