GLENS FALLS — Derrick Tyrell scored 20 points and North Warren dominated the middle stretch of the game to beat Argyle 61-38 on Thursday and earn a spot in the championship game at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Cougars (17-5) are scheduled to meet top-seeded Northville on Saturday at 11 a.m. to play for the Class D title in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament. North Warren last won in 2020, but never got a chance to play in states that year as the pandemic shut down its season.

Sean Evans added 18 points for the Cougars, who shot 52 percent from the field (27 for 52). Dru Austin led Argyle with 11 points.

North Warren led almost from the start, and began to pull away late in the second quarter. The Cougars scored nine straight points near halftime, seven of them coming from Tyrell.

“He’s an animal,” coach James Cuyler said. “I told him before the game he had to come play big. He had to play a hell of a game in order for us to win this game, and he did.”

Still, Argyle hung in and cut the North Warren lead down to 10 points on Austin’s long 3-pointer midway through the third quarter. But the Cougars recorded the last 12 points of the third period and the Scots didn’t score again for another 4:35 of the fourth quarter.

The Cougars played Argyle four times this season and went 3-1. That included a 56-53 Argyle victory early in January, when the Cougars were 5-3 and a long ways from where they are right now.

“They’re trusting each other,” coach Cuyler said of his players. “They’re trusting each other defensively. Offensively, we know we’re a good team. But ... the guys trust each other on defense, first.

“We play good defense, we win games. Because I know we can score. We have four guys in double digits that can score. I didn’t want to have a season where it’d be one guy to score. That’s easy to guard. I wanted to have multiple scorers. These guys worked all summer. This is what we worked for, to have a chance to play in the section championship game.”

The Cougars did a good job on the defensive boards and kept the ball moving on offense. Argyle just couldn’t get the shots to fall and finished the season 13-9.

North Warren 61, Argyle 38

ARGYLE (13-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Saunders 1 2 0 8

Hunter Ingram 2 0 4 8

Dru Austin 1 3 0 11

Carsen Bartow 0 0 0 0

Cayden McWhorter 2 1 1 8

Brad Koopman 1 0 1 3

Totals 7 6 6 38

NORTH WARREN (17-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Senaj Cuyler 2 1 0 7

Elijah Horge 1 0 0 2

Zach Hooper 1 1 0 5

Sean Evans 6 2 0 18

Derrick Tyrell 9 0 2 20

Wyatt Jennings 0 0 0 0

Angelo Willette 3 0 0 6

Cooper Morehouse 1 0 1 3

Totals 23 4 3 61

Argyle 14 9 8 7 — 38

North Warren 17 17 19 8 — 61