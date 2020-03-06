North Warren, Argyle boys square off for Class D sectional crown

North Warren had to breathe a sigh of relief Wednesday night.
The Argyle Scots probably smiled a bit, too, knowing they would get a rematch with the Cougars on Saturday.
The Adirondack League rivals — both led by first-year head coaches — meet in the Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball, set for 11 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.
For North Warren, the top seed at 20-2, coach James Cuyler knew his team cut it close in Wednesday's semifinal. The Cougars needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Nate Hopper to avoid overtime and claim a 64-61 victory over Germantown.
"We've got to get back to the drawing board," Cuyler said after the surprisingly close game. "We can't let that happen. We've got to get out to a fast start, because Argyle's going to be tough. We better be prepared or that can be our last game of the season."
North Warren, making its first appearance in the finals since 2007, is chasing its first Section II title in 20 years. The Scots are chasing their first championship since 2017, and sixth since 2012.
Saturday's championship game is a rematch of their Jan. 29 meeting at Argyle, won by North Warren 76-62, as Anthony Girard pumped in a game-high 32 points and big Tanner Dunkley added 18.
The Scots, the third seed at 14-8, got 25 points from high-scoring senior guard Peyton Lufkin in that game, but it got away from them against the taller Cougars.
"We're moving the ball better and a bunch of different guys are stepping up and scoring," Argyle coach Matt Stevens said. "They're big, physical and athletic. Stopping Girard and Dunkley will be the key."
Girard and Dunkley, both juniors, lead sixth-ranked North Warren with different styles. Girard, a shifty guard who usually runs the point, averages 24.7 points per game, while Dunkley (17.2 ppg) is a 6-foot-4 widebody who hammers the boards.
Argyle had to overcome a slow start before pulling away to a 71-59 victory over Northville in the other semifinal.
"We started off slow, obviously, but the way we finished gave us some confidence to play on that court," Stevens said. "It's a first for a lot of our guys, other than Peyton."
Lufkin, who scored the 2,000th point of his career last month, leads the Scots with a 29.7 points per game average. He has been getting help from Derek Liddle, Hunter Ingram and Tyler Humiston in the scoring column.
"It's actually been a few years for (Argyle), but yeah, for a while there it seemed like they were here every year," Stevens said of his Scots reaching the sectional finals in his first season. "You know, they play year-round, they work hard and they deserve it."
