North Warren, Argyle boys square off for Class D sectional crown

North Warren had to breathe a sigh of relief Wednesday night.

The Argyle Scots probably smiled a bit, too, knowing they would get a rematch with the Cougars on Saturday.

The Adirondack League rivals — both led by first-year head coaches — meet in the Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball, set for 11 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

For North Warren, the top seed at 20-2, coach James Cuyler knew his team cut it close in Wednesday's semifinal. The Cougars needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Nate Hopper to avoid overtime and claim a 64-61 victory over Germantown.

"We've got to get back to the drawing board," Cuyler said after the surprisingly close game. "We can't let that happen. We've got to get out to a fast start, because Argyle's going to be tough. We better be prepared or that can be our last game of the season."

North Warren, making its first appearance in the finals since 2007, is chasing its first Section II title in 20 years. The Scots are chasing their first championship since 2017, and sixth since 2012.

Saturday's championship game is a rematch of their Jan. 29 meeting at Argyle, won by North Warren 76-62, as Anthony Girard pumped in a game-high 32 points and big Tanner Dunkley added 18.