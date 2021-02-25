Noah Girard scores 34 as Glens Falls beats North Warren

GLENS FALLS — It shouldn’t be surprising that a Girard was the leading scorer.

It was the Girard in the Glens Falls uniform who led his team to victory.

Noah Girard scored 34 points as the Indians beat North Warren 62-46 in boys basketball on Thursday. Anthony Girard, a first cousin of Noah’s, was North Warren’s leading scorer with 24 points.

Thursday’s outcome left the hybrid Warren County league with no unbeaten teams. Glens Falls, North Warren, Lake George and Hadley-Luzerne each have one loss.

Noah Girard, a senior who was a second-team Foothills Council all-star last season, hit eight 3-pointers.

“He had a decent year last year, but this was definitely the year to go to him for most of our scoring,” Glens Falls coach Rob Girard said.

“Tonight he made some shots and we were able to get it to him when he was open, and he created a lot of shots himself. He had a nice game.”

Griffin Woodell added 10 points for Glens Falls.