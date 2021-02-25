Noah Girard scores 34 as Glens Falls beats North Warren

GLENS FALLS — It shouldn’t be surprising that a Girard was the leading scorer.
It was the Girard in the Glens Falls uniform who led his team to victory.
Noah Girard scored 34 points as the Indians beat North Warren 62-46 in boys basketball on Thursday. Anthony Girard, a first cousin of Noah’s, was North Warren’s leading scorer with 24 points.
Thursday’s outcome left the hybrid Warren County league with no unbeaten teams. Glens Falls, North Warren, Lake George and Hadley-Luzerne each have one loss.
Noah Girard, a senior who was a second-team Foothills Council all-star last season, hit eight 3-pointers.
“He had a decent year last year, but this was definitely the year to go to him for most of our scoring,” Glens Falls coach Rob Girard said.
“Tonight he made some shots and we were able to get it to him when he was open, and he created a lot of shots himself. He had a nice game.”
Griffin Woodell added 10 points for Glens Falls.
Coach Girard said he had Jackson Brand and Aalijah Sampson play defense against Anthony Girard, keeping the North Warren star from piling up more points than usual. The Indians also held center Tanner Dunkley to 11 points.
Rob Girard said the Indians are still knocking the rust off after a nearly year-long layoff, but there’s been improvement.
“It’s still not great, but I hope by game seven or eight, or whatever we’re playing, we’re there,” the coach said.
Glens Falls 62, North Warren 48
League: Warren County league
North Warren (2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 3 5 3 24
Coxway 0 0 0 0
Jack Jennings 3 1 2 11
Andrew Beadnell 0 0 0 0
Tanner Dunkley 5 0 1 11
Sean Evans 0 0 0 0
Monroe 0 0 0 0
Kelly 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 6 6 46
Glens Falls (2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Aalijah Sampson 0 0 0 0
Jackson Brand 1 0 0 2
Aiden Hirsch 0 0 0 0
Griffin Woodell 5 0 0 10
Evan Wiggins 3 0 0 6
Noah Girard 4 8 2 34
Zach Barrett 1 2 0 8
Cole Bennett 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 10 2 62
North Warren 12 10 14 12 — 48
Glens Falls 13 19 12 18 — 62