No state tournament means a big loss for local economy

This was supposed to be Glens Falls' shining moment weekend.
The State Boys Basketball Tournament was ready to make its triumphant return for the first time in four years.
That meant big crowds at Cool Insuring Arena and showcasing the Glens Falls region for athletes and their families and fans. Full hotels, bars and restaurants. An influx of shoppers in local stores.
"It's a major weekend for us, and not just Glens Falls, but all of Warren County," said Chip Corlew, the director of the state tournament and athletic director at Glens Falls High School.
"It's massive," said Paul Bricoccoli Jr., one of the owners of The Bullpen sports bar in downtown Glens Falls. "We were figuring it would be the biggest weekend ever, Saturday being the NCAA tournament and the state tournament coming back this year. The place would be packed."
"Historically we get about 15,000 people for the tournament, and a good percentage of them are coming from other places in the state," said Jeff Mead, general manager of Cool Insuring Arena. "They're staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, shopping."
None of that is happening this weekend because of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. Schools are closed until at least mid-April and non-essential activities have been restricted in New York state. Restaurants are serving takeout only. Workers are being ordered to work from home. Cool Insuring Arena has been closed for the past week.
The winter state championships have been placed on indefinite hold, with a possible decision on their ultimate fate coming Monday from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
That leaves a gaping hole in the local economy, which had come to count on an influx of basketball fans — and their money — over the 36 years Glens Falls hosted the state tournament. The boys tournament spent the last three years in Binghamton, but Glens Falls hosted the Federation Tournament of Champions on the final weekend of March during those three years.
In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus — which can be deadly for certain vulnerable groups, notably the elderly and those with compromised immune systems — the state has ordered non-essential businesses and services to close. Social distancing has become the order of the day.
The State Boys Basketball Tournament and the influx of business it brings to the Glens Falls area are collateral damage in decisions being made for the health and welfare of all.
"It was the right call," Corlew said. "This is some of the fallout. It's a major hit to our economy. You can't replace the amount of people shopping in the community."
"Only a week ago they announced it was done — it feels like three years ago," Bricoccoli said. "When they first announced that the state had canceled the tournament, I was crushed. But now I'd be happy to just be open. We're doing good business with takeout, but it's a far cry from filling the place."
The Queensbury Hotel is feeling the effects of the measures, especially this weekend. General manager Tyler Herrick said the hotel has temporarily laid off about 80 employees and occupancy is in the single digits.
State tournament weekend would mean a full house for the Queensbury and most other hotels and motels in the Glens Falls area.
"We would've been sold out for three straight nights," Herrick said. "We have 125 rooms, so that's 375 room nights, plus we were sold out at our other hotel — the Fairfield Inn & Suites at Exit 18, which has 77 rooms. So we would have at least 200 rooms sold out for Thursday, Friday and Saturday."
Plus the influx of families and basketball fans fills the restaurants, stores and gas stations for days.
"This weekend in March almost feels like a summer weekend," Herrick said. "You have all of the restaurants packed for three days in a row, plus it goes hand in hand with the NCAA tournament, so people are in basketball mode. You have the ancillary spending on gas and drinks at places like Stewart's — all those little things add up and go into the sales tax revenue."
Bricoccoli and Herrick both remembered a group of basketball fans from the Binghamton area that attend the tournament in Glens Falls every year.
"Even when it was in Binghamton, they would come up here just because they love it up here," Bricoccoli said, "especially last year because we were able to (live video) stream the tournament. Multiply that by 100 and you have every restaurant and bar and hotel in the area filled."
Mead said Cool Insuring Arena makes money on the sale of concessions, which do very well during the state tournament and Adirondack Thunder hockey games. The ECHL canceled the rest of its season last weekend.
"It's a double whammy with the hockey team losing four home games," Mead said.
Mead said several upcoming events at Cool Insuring Arena have also been canceled or postponed, including a circus on April 5, a concert and a volleyball tournament.
"And with all of those events, that's retail sales and hotel stays that aren't happening," he said. "It's a very significant loss for the arena and for our region."
NYSPHSAA will also take a hit if the state boys and girls basketball tournaments are canceled entirely. They are the state organization's biggest moneymakers of the year, and help defray other state championships, some of which operate at a loss. After expenses — such as facility rental, officials, advertising and personnel — last year's boys tournament in Binghamton brought in $159,558, while the girls tournament at Hudson Valley Community College made $51,485. The last tournament in Glens Falls, in 2016, brought in $115,968, but attracted 15,488 fans over three days, 2,500 more than last year's tournament in Binghamton
"The majority of our revenue is from sponsorships and ticket sales," said Dr. Robert Zayas, the executive director of NYSPHSAA. "We have a lot of sports that don't make any money or lose money. Basketball is one of the few that makes money. It typically supports all of the other sports' championships.
"Our budget is 40-50 percent membership dues, 25 percent gate receipts and 25 percent from sponsorships," Zayas added.
Despite the difficult circumstances, the hope is that the worst of the coronavirus will be over in a few weeks and the local economy will recover.
"The business community has been tremendous since we took over the (Adirondack Thunder)," said Mead, who is also the general manager for the Thunder. "But a lot of our sponsors are in the restaurant and hotel business, and they've been hit hard with this. But the Glens Falls region is a pretty resilient area — I'm sure we'll bounce back."
"What we have going on now is far bigger than anything about a basketball tournament," said Herrick, who said the Queensbury Hotel is still open and offering family takeout meals, serving close to 250 people a night. "Our society has come back from things like this in the past, we'll figure it out again."
And hopefully, bring back the State Boys Basketball Tournament next year.
"This will make next year an even bigger celebration," Corlew said. "It just motivates us to make sure we put on a good show. This too will pass, and we'll all be stronger for it."
