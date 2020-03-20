No state tournament means a big loss for local economy

The Queensbury Hotel is feeling the effects of the measures, especially this weekend. General manager Tyler Herrick said the hotel has temporarily laid off about 80 employees and occupancy is in the single digits.

State tournament weekend would mean a full house for the Queensbury and most other hotels and motels in the Glens Falls area.

"We would've been sold out for three straight nights," Herrick said. "We have 125 rooms, so that's 375 room nights, plus we were sold out at our other hotel — the Fairfield Inn & Suites at Exit 18, which has 77 rooms. So we would have at least 200 rooms sold out for Thursday, Friday and Saturday."

Plus the influx of families and basketball fans fills the restaurants, stores and gas stations for days.

"This weekend in March almost feels like a summer weekend," Herrick said. "You have all of the restaurants packed for three days in a row, plus it goes hand in hand with the NCAA tournament, so people are in basketball mode. You have the ancillary spending on gas and drinks at places like Stewart's — all those little things add up and go into the sales tax revenue."

Bricoccoli and Herrick both remembered a group of basketball fans from the Binghamton area that attend the tournament in Glens Falls every year.