No spectators at Hudson Valley; Class B and D regional basketball games moved to host schools (updated)

Section II announced Thursday afternoon that spectators will not be permitted at Saturday's regional basketball finals at Hudson Valley Community College, because of the rising concern over coronavirus.

The games affected include two local teams playing in Class C regional finals — the Lake George boys, scheduled to play Madrid-Waddington at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the Cambridge girls, who face St. Lawrence Central on Saturday at 6 p.m.

According to the Section II press release, only team and bench personnel, school administrators and credentialed media will be permitted at HVCC. There are four other regional finals set for HVCC, including Class A and AA boys and Class AA girls.

Also, the four Class B and D regional final basketball games that had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Beekmantown High School have been moved to the host schools in Section VII, with spectators limited to 100 for each school. Each game will be live streamed to allow those spectators unable to attend to watch the game.

The decision was announced on Thursday, with the explanation to keep the eight teams involved from mixing at one venue. The games were initially switched to Saranac before Thursday afternoon's announcement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}