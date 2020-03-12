No spectators at Hudson Valley; Class B and D regional basketball games moved to host schools (updated)

Section II announced Thursday afternoon that spectators will not be permitted at Saturday's regional basketball finals at Hudson Valley Community College, because of the rising concern over coronavirus.
The games affected include two local teams playing in Class C regional finals — the Lake George boys, scheduled to play Madrid-Waddington at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the Cambridge girls, who face St. Lawrence Central on Saturday at 6 p.m.
According to the Section II press release, only team and bench personnel, school administrators and credentialed media will be permitted at HVCC. There are four other regional finals set for HVCC, including Class A and AA boys and Class AA girls.
Also, the four Class B and D regional final basketball games that had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Beekmantown High School have been moved to the host schools in Section VII, with spectators limited to 100 for each school. Each game will be live streamed to allow those spectators unable to attend to watch the game.
The decision was announced on Thursday, with the explanation to keep the eight teams involved from mixing at one venue. The games were initially switched to Saranac before Thursday afternoon's announcement.
You have free articles remaining.
In Class D, the Fort Edward girls will now play at Bolton at noon, and the North Warren boys will play at Schroon Lake at 2 p.m. Admission is $7.
The Class B regional finals on Friday are both now scheduled for 6 p.m., with the Schalmont boys at Saranac and the Mechanicville girls at Northeastern Clinton.
No word as of yet if any regional games or next weekend's state basketball tournaments will be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The State Ice Hockey Tournament and regional basketball games were all still on as of noon on Thursday, though the state hockey tournament in Buffalo and several regional games would be played with no fans allowed.
The Queensbury hockey team is scheduled to play Whitesboro in the Division II state semifinals on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Buffalo's Harborcenter. Also, the State Bowling Tournament is set for this weekend in Syracuse.
The Catholic High School Athletic Association of New York City announced on Twitter Thursday that it has suspended all winter and spring sports activities indefinitely. That puts in jeopardy the Federation Tournament of Champions — which moved to Fordham University this year after a three-year run in Glens Falls.
In the wake of the NBA's decision Wednesday night to suspend games indefinitely, most NCAA conference tournaments canceled the remainder of their games Thursday, including Syracuse's scheduled ACC tournament game against Louisville. The NHL also announced that it was suspending its season on Thursday.