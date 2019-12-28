No. 3: Girard wrapped up high school career with titles, then was off to Syracuse

Joseph Girard III was a must-watch sports phenomenon before 2019 ever dawned. But he exceeded even the sky-high hopes and expectations of Glens Falls High School fans.

Coming off a fall when he led the Indians to their second state football championship in three years, Girard took the boys basketball team to their first-ever state and Federation titles, before heading off to Syracuse University.

JG3 Mania took on a life of its own, even as Girard’s high school sports career wound down. Already the all-time scoring leader in the history of New York state, he still had more records to set.

On Jan. 27, Girard reached the 4,000-point milestone in a hard-fought 78-74 win over Amsterdam, in which he scored 52 points at Cool Insuring Arena. Two weeks later, he set a new Section II single-game scoring record with an incredible 69 points in a tight win over Schuylerville, shattering a 55-year-old mark. He scored 66 points in a sectional semifinal win over Watervliet.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Girard made more magic happen in the state finals in Binghamton. He sent the title game into overtime with a 3-pointer, then scored a win-or-lose layup at the buzzer for a 75-74 double-OT win over Lowville. He had scored 50 points to send the Indians back to Glens Falls for the Federation Tournament.