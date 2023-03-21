Granville's Caleb Nelson was named Most Valuable Player to lead the way on the 2022-23 Adirondack League boys basketball all-star team.
Nelson scored 23.3 points per game, shot 50 percent from the field, 85 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 9.5 rebounds per game as the Golden Horde went 15-6.
Named to the first team were Sean Evans of Class D state semifinalist North Warren, Raymond Harrington of Hartford, Hunter Ingram of Argyle, Evan La Pell of Warrensburg and Caeden Wilson of Hadley Luzerne.