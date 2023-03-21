Granville's Caleb Nelson was named Most Valuable Player to lead the way on the 2022-23 Adirondack League boys basketball all-star team.

Nelson scored 23.3 points per game, shot 50 percent from the field, 85 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 9.5 rebounds per game as the Golden Horde went 15-6.

Named to the first team were Sean Evans of Class D state semifinalist North Warren, Raymond Harrington of Hartford, Hunter Ingram of Argyle, Evan La Pell of Warrensburg and Caeden Wilson of Hadley Luzerne.

Adirondack All-Stars MVP Caleb Nelson (Granville) First Team Sean Evans (North Warren) Raymond Harrington (Hartford) Hunter Ingram (Argyle) Evan La Pell (Warrensburg) Caeden Wilson (Hadley Luzerne) Second Team Cash Burgey (Whitehall) Josh Ellis (Hadley Luzerne) Latrell Evans (Whitehall) Cody Nelson (Granville) Jack Welch (Lake George)