GLENS FALLS — One thing you can count on from a Greenwich/Stillwater game — it’ll be competitive, and Jaxon Mueller will figure in the outcome.

Mueller finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds as Stillwater ended Greenwich’s season for the second straight year, winning 61-50 in a Class CC semifinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday at Cool Insuring Arena. The top-seeded Warriors return to Glens Falls on Friday to face Chatham in the championship game (6:45 p.m.).

Greenwich was three points behind at the start of the fourth quarter, but everything changed when the Witches’ Ryan Alling fouled out 30 seconds in. Mueller scored Stillwater’s next 12 points as the Warriors exploited a size advantage inside.

“We had the momentum,” Greenwich coach Tyler Herrington said. “Kudos to Stillwater for making the opportunities they needed to, whether it be rebounding or knocking down the shots they had to.”

The Witches finished the season 14-8, with most of their losses coming against Stillwater or Class B teams. Senior Jacob Ziehm led their scoring on Monday with 20 points. Sophomore Joe Skiff added 16.

“We had a great group of seniors this year,” Herrington said. “They really stuck together; they really led our team. I think after last year’s campaign ... I don’t know if anybody saw getting back to the Civic Center. But the kids overcame some adversity and got us back here.

“It was a great group to coach. This group as a whole, as the season went, it was an enjoyable group to be around. A lot of underclassmen coming back; hopefully we can learn from this and come back again.”

The Witches played catchup for most of Monday’s game. A couple of charging calls negated early baskets and they were behind by double digits for much of the second quarter.

“Those are just momentum-killers,” Herrington said of the charging calls. “You think you’re getting two and then you get a charge. Our guys tried not to let it affect them too much, and they stayed with it.”

The Witches narrowed the gap throughout the third quarter and got it to three points on Skiff’s rebound basket near the quarter stop. But Alling drew his fifth personal right away. Greenwich had a mountain to climb after that — there was no stopping Mueller inside and they couldn’t get rebounds off their own missed shots.

“We’ve had a lot of close games with Stillwater,” Herrington said. “They seem to always find a way to pull it out. And they did it again.”

Stillwater went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 23 for 29 for the game. Bruce Lilac added 11 points and five assists for the Warriors.

Class CC Semifinal GREENWICH (14-8) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Cal Curtis;0;0;0;0 Jacob Ziehm;1,4,6,20 Jack Saunders;0;0;0;0 Bradley Brophy;0;1;0;3 Joe Skiff;6;1;1;16 Robert Barnes;0;1;0;3 Ryan Ingber;1;0;0;2 Matthew Conlin;1;0;0;2 Ryan Alling;1;0;2;4 Totals;10;7;9;50 STILLWATER (18-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Reese Hotaling;0;0;0;0 Thomas McDonough;2;0;0;4 Bruce Lilac;2;1;4;11 Colby Paffen;0;0;0;0 James Cocozzo;3;0;2;8 Jaxon Mueller;9;0;12;30 Jacob Niznik;0;0;0;0 Carter Wichelns;0;1;5;8 Totals;16;2;23;61 Greenwich;9;14;15;12 — 50 Stillwater;16;16;9;20 — 61