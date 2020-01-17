You are the owner of this article.
McMahon leads Hadley-Luzerne past Argyle
LAKE LUZERNE — Danny McMahon scored 27 points Friday night to lead Hadley-Luzerne to a 63-46 Adirondack League boys basketball victory over Argyle.

Donald Harder added 16 points and Jonathon Fraser had 15 for the Eagles.

Peyton Lufkin pumped in a game-high 28 points for the visiting Scots.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

