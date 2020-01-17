McMahon leads Hadley-Luzerne past Argyle

LAKE LUZERNE — Danny McMahon scored 27 points Friday night to lead Hadley-Luzerne to a 63-46 Adirondack League boys basketball victory over Argyle.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Donald Harder added 16 points and Jonathon Fraser had 15 for the Eagles.
Peyton Lufkin pumped in a game-high 28 points for the visiting Scots.
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Pete Tobey
reporter
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.