McMahon, defense lead H-L over Scots

LAKE LUZERNE — The game plan for the Hadley-Luzerne boys basketball team had to be simple Friday night: shut down anyone not named Peyton Lufkin.
Facing down Lufkin himself? That fell to Eagles senior guard Andrew Warner.
While Argyle's sharpshooting guard poured in a game-high 28 points, Warner slowed him down enough in the second half for Hadley-Luzerne to pull away to a 63-46 Adirondack League victory over the Scots.
"He's all-around, he can shoot the ball very well, but we planned ahead," Warner said. "It wasn't a just singular effort, it was a team effort. When one of us wasn't there, there was somebody else picking him up. It was a very good defensive show from us."
"We came out with a concerted effort to play solid man-to-man defense, disrupt their shooters, and we decided to trust all five guys on the floor to do their job defensively," said Eagles coach Gary Wilson, whose team improved to 7-2 in the league, 8-5 overall. "Nothing fancy, no junk (defenses), just straight up, do your job, and once we got our lead, we showed our senior leadership and composure by maintaining it."
A back-and-forth first half saw Lufkin and Hadley-Luzerne's Danny McMahon match each other shot-for-shot, with Lufkin scoring 18 points — including three consecutive 3-pointers in a 60-second stretch. McMahon netted 12 of his team-leading 27 points in the final four minutes of the half, giving Hadley-Luzerne a 30-28 halftime edge.
"We were playing man, but we were laying off their shooters, trying to help out on Peyton Lufkin," said McMahon, a senior who added 11 rebounds. "So once we started leaving just Andrew and him alone, and not play any help defense, we were able to slow him down and not let him hit as many 3s."
"I don't think we battled on the defensive end," said first-year Argyle coach Matt Stevens, whose team fell to 6-3, 10-3. "They played really hard, aggressive defense and we started taking some bad shots, and it spiraled from there."
The Eagles held Argyle to 18 points in the second half, while they built momentum on offense.
You have free articles remaining.
After Lufkin tied the score for the final time at 30 to start the third quarter, McMahon and Donny Harder knocked down 3s, and Jonathon Fraser netted six of the next eight points as Hadley-Luzerne opened a 10-point lead that grew from there. Harder finished with 16 points and Fraser added 15.
"Our guards started being more aggressive," McMahon said. "Me, Jonny Fraser and Donny Harder started driving in a lot more, getting to the rack, drawing fouls. We made our free throws. That got us the lead."
"Just smart shot selection," Warner said. "We didn't force anything, we worked together, we moved the ball and we didn’t play stupid, and it paid off in the end for us."
"Once we got the lead, we started saying in the timeouts, 'We can't let them come up with the big answer,'" Wilson said. "We held them to a lot of one-and-dones and really pounded the boards in the second half."
With a distinct edge in height over the Scots, Hadley-Luzerne took advantage of some mismatches on defense.
"We're so small as it is, we're pretty much shooting one shot for the most part," Stevens said. "They were posting some of our smaller guys up. It's tough, there's only so much we can do. You can't teach them to grow."
"We didn't make the shots we needed to," Lufkin said. "We shot pretty well in the first half as a team, but we didn't have the same intensity in the second half."
Argyle has not been 100 percent healthy all season — two starters were out Friday night — but Lufkin isn't worried.
"I think we're all right — we lost to three of the better teams, but they were all winnable games," he said. "We're right there. If we get everybody healthy and rest up, we can compete."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.