McMahon, defense lead H-L over Scots

"We were playing man, but we were laying off their shooters, trying to help out on Peyton Lufkin," said McMahon, a senior who added 11 rebounds. "So once we started leaving just Andrew and him alone, and not play any help defense, we were able to slow him down and not let him hit as many 3s."

"I don't think we battled on the defensive end," said first-year Argyle coach Matt Stevens, whose team fell to 6-3, 10-3. "They played really hard, aggressive defense and we started taking some bad shots, and it spiraled from there."

The Eagles held Argyle to 18 points in the second half, while they built momentum on offense.

After Lufkin tied the score for the final time at 30 to start the third quarter, McMahon and Donny Harder knocked down 3s, and Jonathon Fraser netted six of the next eight points as Hadley-Luzerne opened a 10-point lead that grew from there. Harder finished with 16 points and Fraser added 15.

"Our guards started being more aggressive," McMahon said. "Me, Jonny Fraser and Donny Harder started driving in a lot more, getting to the rack, drawing fouls. We made our free throws. That got us the lead."

"Just smart shot selection," Warner said. "We didn't force anything, we worked together, we moved the ball and we didn’t play stupid, and it paid off in the end for us."