Manhasset captures first state title in 36 years

GLENS FALLS — When told he would be guarding New Hartford's best player Sunday, Manhasset senior Mike Notias did not hesitate to accept the assignment.

For three quarters of the Class A state final, Notias lived in Zach Philipkoski's pockets, preventing the high-scoring Spartan from getting off decent shots, or in many cases, getting the ball at all.

That was a key piece of Manhasset's 62-51 victory over New Hartford in the State Boys Basketball Tournament, as the Indians won their first state title since 1986.

Philipkoski spent the fourth quarter knocking down six 3-pointers for 18 of his game-high 21 points. However, the New Hartford junior forward — who averages 26 points per game — was neutralized for the first three quarters by Notias.

"My coach this morning said, 'You're on 23 — that's a hard task,' and I'm like, 'OK, I can do it.' I shut him out for three quarters," said Notias, who at 5-foot-11 was giving up 4 inches and quite a few pounds to the burly Philipkoski. "Shadow him, don't let him get to the ball. I still did pretty good in the fourth, (but) he wouldn't miss. I was on him good, but he didn't miss."

"Michael is willing to take the assignment all the time, he does a great job," said Manhasset coach George Bruns, whose Section VIII champs finished 25-1. "(Philipkoski) is a prolific scorer — at his size, he has a great handle. So we tried to keep the ball away from him as much as we could and play him in a way to try to keep him at bay. If he makes a 3, he earned it — we're not getting fouls on us."

With Philipkoski neutralized, Manhasset began building the lead they needed late in the game. The Indians opened their advantage to 39-26 after three quarters to give themselves enough of a cushion against Philipkoski's late flurry.

"I wish the ball went in earlier," said New Hartford coach John Randall, whose Section III champs finished 24-3. "It's unfortunate that Philipkoski has the year he has and it takes until the fourth quarter for the ball to finally find its way into the basket. … (By the fourth quarter) you're trying to dig your way out of a 14-point hole at the time, and you're only going to get so many stops against them."

Will Trela scored 16 points to keep the Spartans in the game for the first three quarters.

Manhasset was led by Liam Buckley, who led four players in double figures with 19 points and eight rebounds. Notias scored 16 points and tournament MVP Liam Connor finished with 13 points and nine boards.

"It's a tough team to come back on," Randall said. "They have five guys that can handle it, they have five guys that can shoot it — that's why they're state champs."

Class A Final New Hartford (24-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Andrew Durr;0;0;0;0 Jake Martynuik;0;0;0;0 Connor Karwowski;3;0;1;7 Garrett Johnson;0;0;0;0 Will Trela;1;4;2;16 Colton Suriano;3;0;1;7 Zach Philipkoski;1;6;1;21 Totals;8;10;5;51 Manhasset (25-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Mike Notias;3;3;1;16 James Notias;1;1;5;10 Matt Perfetto;0;0;2;2 Liam Buckley;5;1;6;19 Liam Connor;3;1;4;13 James Morris;1;0;0;2 Totals;13;6;18;62 New Hartford;14;5;7;25 — 51 Manhasset;16;9;14;23 — 62 Other stats: Philipkoski (NH) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Connor (Man) 9 rebounds. Buckley (Man) 8 rebounds.

