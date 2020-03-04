Lufkin, Liddle lead Argyle into Class D title game

GLENS FALLS — Peyton Lufkin scored 27 points, Derek Liddle added 22 and the Argyle Scots made 15 3-pointers on the way to a 71-59 victory over Northville on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena.

The victory sent Argyle on to the Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament. The Scots will face North Warren in Saturday's 11 a.m. final back in Glens Falls.

Argyle went 15 for 32 from 3-point range, with Liddle (6 for 9) leading the way. Argyle shot 45 percent from the field for the game.

Jason Ellsworth led Northville with a 21-point effort.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.