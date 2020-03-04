Lufkin, Liddle lead Argyle into Class D title game

GLENS FALLS — Peyton Lufkin scored 27 points, Derek Liddle added 22 and the Argyle Scots made 15 3-pointers on the way to a 71-59 victory over Northville on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena.
The victory sent Argyle on to the Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament. The Scots will face North Warren in Saturday's 11 a.m. final back in Glens Falls.
Argyle went 15 for 32 from 3-point range, with Liddle (6 for 9) leading the way. Argyle shot 45 percent from the field for the game.
Jason Ellsworth led Northville with a 21-point effort.
Tyler Humiston for 3.
Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.
Peyton Lufkin drives for two for Argyle.
https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FWSpringsteadPSV%2Fstatus%2F1235332065949777925&widget=Tweet
