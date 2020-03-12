Local teams react to postponement news

"It's tough, we have 11 seniors," Queensbury coach Dean Williams said. "You really don't have any words. You're staring at a room of 29 guys starting back at you. This was kind of a gut punch. ... They know the big picture, but in our world, it's a pretty big thing. They worked real hard to get to states."

Both Williams and Ordway said hearing the news felt "deflating."

"It was like the flip of a switch," Williams said. "Coming off that big regional win last week, they're excited, and then you see all the energy go right out of practice.

"They're devastated, but they were sensing it this week," Williams added. "For a lot of those guys, it's not just four years — some of them have played since they were 5 years old."

"It was almost like a depression sank on the ice," said Ordway, who said he may play club hockey at Castleton. "It hasn't really hit me yet. Now it's just guessing what could've been. We had a good shot (at winning states). But it's out of my control."

White said his Lake George players were upset and did not stick around practice after hearing the news.