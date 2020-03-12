Local teams react to postponement news

Blake White arrived at Lake George High School at 3 p.m. from a teacher conference in Albany, ready to get to Thursday's boys basketball practice.
Fifteen minutes later, he and athletic director Kyle Manny had to stand before a stunned Warriors team and tell them there would be no more basketball this season.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon that all winter sports playoffs would be "postponed indefinitely" because of rising concern over the coronavirus pandemic. NYSPHSAA followed the lead of professional sports leagues and the NCAA in suspending or canceling events.
"They took it pretty hard, especially the seniors," White said. "It's tough when you're geared up to play. If you lose, it's OK because you got to play. To have it come out of the blue like this, it was tough."
At the same time at the Glens Falls Rec Center, the Queensbury hockey team was finding out halfway through practice that their trip to Buffalo for this weekend's state final four was off.
"When our athletic director (Rich Keys) came out on the ice, everyone kind of knew it was coming," senior defenseman Brayden Ordway said. "Obviously with all of the pro leagues canceling, it was going to trickle down the tree eventually."
For Queensbury and several area basketball teams, the 2019-20 winter season slipped away in a matter of hours Thursday.
With constant updates available on social media, the news went from rescheduled regional basketball games, to a spectator ban at Hudson Valley Community College, to finally calling off all state playoff games. That included next weekend's state boys and girls basketball tournaments at Cool Insuring Arena and HVCC, respectively.
Nothing has been said about spring sports as of yet. Spring sports practices were continuing as scheduled at area schools Thursday.
"It's something none of us have had to deal with in our lifetimes," said Cambridge girls basketball coach Bob Phillips, whose team was preparing to defend its Class C state championship. "It's unfortunate, but there are other, more important things to deal with."
You have free articles remaining.
"When I heard more things were canceling today, I knew where this was headed," White said. "You're not going to postpone professional and college sports and have high schools keep playing."
For the Lake George, North Warren and Schroon Lake boys, and the Cambridge, Fort Edward and Bolton girls basketball teams, it meant no regional finals and no state tournament. The boys and girls state tournaments were set for next weekend in Glens Falls and Troy, respectively. The South Glens Falls bowling team and Glens Falls bowler Jocelyn Smith won't be going to the state tournament in Syracuse. Queensbury's hockey season ended with a final four berth this weekend.
"It's tough, we have 11 seniors," Queensbury coach Dean Williams said. "You really don't have any words. You're staring at a room of 29 guys starting back at you. This was kind of a gut punch. ... They know the big picture, but in our world, it's a pretty big thing. They worked real hard to get to states."
Both Williams and Ordway said hearing the news felt "deflating."
"It was like the flip of a switch," Williams said. "Coming off that big regional win last week, they're excited, and then you see all the energy go right out of practice.
"They're devastated, but they were sensing it this week," Williams added. "For a lot of those guys, it's not just four years — some of them have played since they were 5 years old."
"It was almost like a depression sank on the ice," said Ordway, who said he may play club hockey at Castleton. "It hasn't really hit me yet. Now it's just guessing what could've been. We had a good shot (at winning states). But it's out of my control."
White said his Lake George players were upset and did not stick around practice after hearing the news.
"Some didn't really accept it, they said, 'That's not fair,'" White said. "But that's life. That's a life lesson. I don't know if I agree with it, but it is what it is. It's not always easy to accept, it's a big disappointment, but it's not earth-shattering."
The Cambridge girls, however, stuck around and went through a full practice after hearing the news. The fact that almost the entire team — with the exception of senior reserve Abby Maher — returns next season gives the Indians some optimism for another drive to a state title.
"I told the girls, 'I know you're disappointed, we had a legitimate shot to win a state title again, but there's bigger things in life to deal with,'" Phillips said. "There are a lot more people dealing with less fortunate circumstances than we are.
"We have the opportunity to be back next year, a year older, but nothing is guaranteed," Phillips added. "We went 22-1 and won our third straight sectional title, so if they want to build on it, they have to be hungry and work for it. It's not going to be easy, but they said they wanted to practice (Thursday and Friday)."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.