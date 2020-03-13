Local sports scene goes dark as ECHL, high schools stop play

The local sports world ground to a halt on Thursday as the ECHL suspended play and all high school sports playoffs were postponed indefinitely.
Both announcements came in the wake of growing national concern about the coronavirus and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to ban gatherings of more than 500 people in New York state.
It means that Cool Insuring Arena, normally a hub of activity this time of year, will stand silent for the remainder of March. The State Boys Basketball Tournament was scheduled to come back this spring after spending three years in Binghamton and the Adirondack Thunder still had four home games left.
“It’s a little bit devastating, with all the time and effort the players and staff put in," said Jeff Mead, general manager of the Thunder and Cool Insuring Arena. “That being said, we get what’s going on in world right now. It’s obviously more important than sports.”
Chip Corlew, the local director of the State Boys Basketball Tournament, is hoping against hope that the event can still be held if high school playoffs resume. He said he’s talked with Mead about possible future dates.
“Anything’s possible,” Corlew said.
But he had no argument with the decision.
“It hurts, but ... it’s the right decision,” Corlew said. “The safety of our teams, our coaches, staff members and fans is paramount.”
Thursday began with high school sports leaders still hoping to forge ahead with state playoffs. But the dominoes fell quickly.
Around noontime, Section VII officials announced they were moving weekend basketball playoff games from Beekmantown to Saranac High School. Then Section II announced it was banning spectators from Saturday’s playoff games at Hudson Valley Community College. An hour later, Section VII officials moved their playoff games again, this time to individual schools and limited them to 100 fans apiece.
The plug was pulled completely at 3:15 p.m. when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that the entire playoff schedule would be postponed.
“It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a press release. “It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented. I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”
At 5 p.m., the ECHL announced it was suspending play. At the time of the announcement, virtually every other major national sport had already given up on playing.
Thunder coach Alex Loh called the decision “not unexpected at this point.” He said he first got a sense this decision was coming when the NBA suspended play late Wednesday.
“Once one league decides to suspend, everybody else kind of has to follow suit,” Loh said. “And once the NHL did, we knew it would trickle down. At the end of the day, it’s the right decision.”
Though the team is not allowed to do any functions, all the players are staying around until the league re-evaluates the situation in a few days. Adirondack (22-28-8-5) had nine games left in its regular season, scheduled to end on April 4. For now, Loh said, there are no plans to have exit meetings with the players.
Mead declined to discuss the financial impact of the ECHL decision until the league makes a final decision on whether to move forward with the rest of the season.
Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall said it is disappointing the state tournament might not be played, but he understood the state’s decision.
“We have to take all the precaution we can to protect public health of the city of Glens Falls and obviously for the visitors and the players that were coming in,” Hall said. “I think this is a wise decision as for what’s going on across the country.”
Sportswriter Will Springstead and reporter Michael Goot contributed to this report.