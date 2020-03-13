Local sports scene goes dark as ECHL, high schools stop play

Thunder coach Alex Loh called the decision “not unexpected at this point.” He said he first got a sense this decision was coming when the NBA suspended play late Wednesday.

“Once one league decides to suspend, everybody else kind of has to follow suit,” Loh said. “And once the NHL did, we knew it would trickle down. At the end of the day, it’s the right decision.”

Though the team is not allowed to do any functions, all the players are staying around until the league re-evaluates the situation in a few days. Adirondack (22-28-8-5) had nine games left in its regular season, scheduled to end on April 4. For now, Loh said, there are no plans to have exit meetings with the players.

Mead declined to discuss the financial impact of the ECHL decision until the league makes a final decision on whether to move forward with the rest of the season.

Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall said it is disappointing the state tournament might not be played, but he understood the state’s decision.

“We have to take all the precaution we can to protect public health of the city of Glens Falls and obviously for the visitors and the players that were coming in,” Hall said. “I think this is a wise decision as for what’s going on across the country.”

Sportswriter Will Springstead and reporter Michael Goot contributed to this report.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 11 Angry 17

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.