Kellen Driscoll finished with 21 points and Cooper Nadler netted 19 points as Glens Falls rolled to an 85-40 win over Taconic Hills to start the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

Glens Falls (16-5), the third seed in Class B, moves on to face No. 6 Schalmont in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Ballston Spa (1 p.m.)

Brody Holcomb (11 points), Alex Cygan (nine), Oscar Lilac (eight) and Cole Bennett (seven) also contributed to a balanced effort. Glens Falls jumped out to a 31-8 lead after the first quarter, then put the game away with a 25-4 third quarter.

Neil Howard III led Taconic Hills with 15 points.

WARRENSBURG 72, FORT PLAIN 38: Stevie Schloss led the way with 26 points and six assists as the Burghers won easily in Class C.

Sixth-seeded Warrensburg (13-8) advances to face No. 3 Saratoga Catholic in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Siena College (6 p.m.). It was the Burghers' first sectional win since 2010.

Evan LaPell had a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds, along with seven assists. Brady Cheney finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Tyler Powers (eight points) and Landon Olden (seven points) also contributed to the attack.

Richie Paddon was high scorer for Fort Plain with 10 points.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 74, ST. JOHNSVILLE 42: Danny Deuel led a balanced offense with 14 points as the Eagles went through to the Class C quarterfinals.

The Eagles (12-9), with fifth seed, will next play Cambridge or Berne-Knox at Shenendehowa on Friday at 8 p.m.

Matt Harder scored 12 points, Alex Mattison had 11 and Josh Ellis and Caeden Wilson contributed seven each for Hadley-Luzerne. The Eagles were up 42-19 at halftime.

Colten Christensen led St. Johnsville with a 28-point effort.

LAKE GEORGE 49, MAYFIELD 28: The eighth-seeded Warriors rallied in the second half to beat ninth-seeded Mayfield in the opening round of Class CC

Lake George moves on to face No. 1 seed Stillwater in the Friday quarterfinals at Hudson Valley Community College (8 p.m.). Lake George was down 16-12 at halftime of Tuesday's game but took a one-point lead after the third quarter and outscored Mayfield 22-2 in the fourth quarter.

Jack Welch scored 22 points for the Warriors. Aiden Osborne (10 points, nine rebounds), Sam Burns (nine points, eight rebounds) and Luke Sheldon (nine rebounds) also factored into the win. Trevor Ruberti led Mayfield with 15 points.

TAMARAC 93, JOHNSTOWN 50: Joey Poulin scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures as the Bengals advanced in Class B.

Next up for second-seeded Tamarac is a quarterfinal meeting with Schuylerville on Saturday at Ballston Spa (2:30 p.m.). Jack Casey had 18 points, James Blake II scored 14 and Mikey D'Agostino had 13 for the Bengals (19-2).

The roundup will be updated throughout the evening as results come in.