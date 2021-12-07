Late free throws carry Glens Falls past QHS

QUEENSBURY — The school that produced ace free-throw shooter Joseph Girard III did a pretty good job at the foul line on Tuesday night.

Glens Falls players hit four big free throws to pull away in the final minute for a 57-50 boys basketball victory over crosstown rival Queensbury. The Indians improved to 2-0 in Foothills Council play.

Queensbury’s Trevon Bailey scored on a driving layup with 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter to produce a 50-all tie. Then Glens Falls got to the line. Griffin Woodell hit a pair of free throws with 31.6 seconds left and Trey Patton hit two more with 16.7 seconds remaining.

“All four, no rim, no nothing,” coach Rob Girard said. “They stepped up and nailed them.”

Glens Falls was missing five players for this game because of the flu (coach Girard said they tested negative for COVID). Two players were called up from JV and the Indians went to Queensbury with a roster of seven.

“It was a gutsy win for us,” coach Girard said. “I told the guys, next man up. I know that sounds cliché, but that’s what it was.”

Kellen Driscoll finished with 15 points, Woodell added 14 and Cooper Nadler had 12. Patton, who is not usually a starter, scored seven.

Glens Falls has only two seniors on the roster. Driscoll, their leading scorer, is a freshman.

“We’re pretty young,” coach Girard said. “We’re going to go game by game. I think we can compete against most teams, but if we don’t bring our ‘A’ game we could get beat by any team.”

Trevon Bailey led the Spartans with 19 points. Zion Freeman added 10.

Glens Falls 57, QHS 50 Glens Falls (2-0, 2-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Cole Bennett;4;0;1;9 Kellen Driscoll;6;1;0;15 Griffin Woodell;4;1;3;14 William Patton;1;1;2;7 Cooper Nadler;2;2;2;12 Oscar Lilac;0;0;0;0 Parker Frost;0;0;0;0 Totals;17;5;8;57 Queensbury (1-1, 1-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Trevon Bailey;5;2;3;19 Zion Freeman;5;0;0;10 Deondre Guignard;3;0;0;6 Aidan Bleibtrey;2;1;0;7 Ryan Havern;3;0;0;6 Ryan Blanchard;0;0;0;0 Ethan Starr;1;0;0;2 Totals;19;3;3;50 Glens Falls;9;17;16;15 — 57 Queensbury;8;15;11;16 — 50 Other stats: Driscoll (GF) 8 rebounds. Patton (GF) 4 assists. Freeman (Q) 7 rebounds. JV: Queensbury, 51-32.

