Last-second basket sinks Glens Falls in Gloversville (with video clips)

GLOVERSVILLE — Joey Rowback scored a buzzer-beating layup to lift Gloversville to a 57-55 victory over Glens Falls on Friday night in a showdown of Foothills Council boys basketball leaders.
Noah Girard had pulled the Indians into a tie on a layup with 13 seconds to play, setting the stage for Rowback’s heroics.
Rowback finished with 25 points and Dante Bouchard led all scorers with 29 for Gloversville (10-1 league, 11-1 overall).
You have free articles remaining.
And the buzzer beating game-winner by Joey Rowback of Gloversville — final — 57-55 Gloversville over Glens Falls #518hoops pic.twitter.com/WU8FuoNjNK— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 25, 2020
Nick Danahy led Glens Falls (9-2, 11-2) with 15 points and Girard added 14 as they led four players in double figures.
Tying bucket by Noah Girard with :13 left 55-55 #518hoops pic.twitter.com/1dnZqOBVGY— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 25, 2020
Check back later for a full story on this game.
Glens Falls goes up 38-34 on this three-point play by Evan Wiggins late third quarter at Gloversville #518hoops pic.twitter.com/VUN0DsOIno— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 25, 2020
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
Gloversville up 52-48 on this Dante Bouchard play #518hoops pic.twitter.com/NoNKH4Bcc5— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 25, 2020