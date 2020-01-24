You are the owner of this article.
Last-second basket sinks Glens Falls in Gloversville (with video clips)
Glens Falls vs. Gloversville

Glens Falls players and coaches talk during a time out.

 Pete Tobey,

GLOVERSVILLE — Joey Rowback scored a buzzer-beating layup to lift Gloversville to a 57-55 victory over Glens Falls on Friday night in a showdown of Foothills Council boys basketball leaders.

Noah Girard had pulled the Indians into a tie on a layup with 13 seconds to play, setting the stage for Rowback’s heroics.

Rowback finished with 25 points and Dante Bouchard led all scorers with 29 for Gloversville (10-1 league, 11-1 overall).

Nick Danahy led Glens Falls (9-2, 11-2) with 15 points and Girard added 14 as they led four players in double figures.

Check back later for a full story on this game.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Gloversville 57, Glens Falls 55

Glens Falls (9-2, 11-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Noah Girard;2;2;4;14

David Barclay;3;1;1;10

Griffin Woodell;1;0;0;2

Evan Wiggins;4;0;2;10

Nicholas Brown;0;0;1;1

Jackson Brand;0;0;0;0

Zach Barrett;0;1;0;3

Nick Danahy;5;0;5;15

Totals;15;4;13;55

Gloversville (10-1, 11-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dante Bouchard;9;2;5;29

James Collar;0;0;0;0

Kadyn Ruggeri;1;0;0;2

Sam Getman;0;0;0;0

Jaret Warner;0;0;0;0

Joey Rowback;12;0;1;25

Anderson Jones;0;0;1;1

Gio Glionna;0;0;0;0

Totals;22;2;7;57

Glens Falls;11;13;17;14 — 55

Gloversville;13;11;17;16 — 57

Other stats: Danahy (GF) 7 rebounds. Girard (GF) 6 rebounds. Barclay (GF) 5 rebounds. Ruggeri (Glv) 10 rebounds. Rowback (Glv) 5 rebounds. Jones (Glv) 3 assists.

JV: Glens Falls, 69-59.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

