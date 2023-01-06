LaPell scores 29 as Burghers beat Granville

WARRENSBURG — There's no safety net right now for the Warrensburg boys basketball team.

If someone needs a rest — there's only one other eligible player on the bench who can come in.

If someone's in foul trouble, better play carefully because, again, the Burghers only have six varsity players, no seniors — and no JV team to call anyone up from.

Fortunately, Warrensburg seems to have the right mix of players on the court to sustain its strong season so far.

On Friday night, Evan LaPell poured in a game-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Burghers held on down the stretch for a 61-56 Adirondack League victory over Granville.

"Offensively, we played really well," said LaPell, a 6-foot-4 junior forward. "Defense, we played well, we just didn't stop much that we were planning on, but we won the game, so that's really all that matters."

"We worked hard — it's tough with six people, but we battled through it, played defense, communicated, overcame adversity and just battled through," said junior Steve Schloss, who scored 13 points and dished out seven assists. "That's a good team."

Brady Cheney added 11 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Burghers, who managed to keep Granville's reigning league MVP Caleb Nelson in check. Warrensburg finished the game with five players after guard Caden Allen fouled out with 6:08 left in regulation, but staved off a late Granville run at the end.

Nelson — the Golden Horde's versatile 5-11 senior who entered the game averaging a Section II-leading 26.8 points per game — was held to 20 points. Trey Senevey added 12 points in the loss.

"They present a lot of challenges," head coach Mike Perrone said of Granville. "I'm so proud of our kids, we had some adversity and foul trouble, which makes you nervous with six guys eligible, but we were able to battle and overcome that. It got a little bit tight and tense at the end, and thankfully we did enough to come away with the win."

Both teams went to 5-1 in the league, with Warrensburg improving to 8-2 overall, and Granville falling to 6-3.

Playing with just six players was not in the plan for the Burghers this season, but it's been a reality recently.

"We had a couple of ineligibilities, a couple guys quit, unfortunately for us, but credit to the kids — it does make it a little bit difficult at times in practice, but they just work so incredibly hard," Perrone said. "I tell the kids, 'You can only play five at a time anyways,' so we'll get our guys on the court and we'll be tough, and that's what they did tonight and earlier this week against Lake George — two very big wins in a division week."

"It's definitely tough, like in practice we don't get many looks," LaPell said. "It's really tough playing with six guys — not many breaks, but we come out and play hard."

Leading 34-27 at halftime, Warrensburg opened the third quarter with a 13-4 run to pull away. The Burghers led 59-46 midway through the fourth before the Horde scored 10 straight points to pull within three in the final seconds.

"They're tough playing only six guys — they have good players," Granville coach Justin Nassivera said. "And they work their tails off — defensively they did a good job on us. We've been averaging 65, 70 points a game, and they held us in check for the first two and a half quarters. By then, to dig yourself out of a 14-, 15-point hole, it's just too late."

Warrensburg 61, Granville 56 Granville (5-1, 6-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Cody Nelson;4;0;0;8 Matthew Barlow;0;0;0;0 Nathan Williams;2;1;1;8 R.J. Monger;2;0;1;5 Alex Torres;1;0;0;2 Will Jennings;0;0;1;1 Caleb Nelson;6;2;2;20 Trey Senevey;4;0;4;12 Totals;19;3;9;56 Warrensburg (5-1, 8-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Caden Allen;0;2;0;6 Steve Schloss;4;1;2;13 Brady Cheney;1;3;0;11 Evan LaPell;10;1;6;29 Owen Jones;0;0;0;0 Tyler Powers;1;0;0;2 Totals;16;7;8;61 Granville;12;15;14;15 — 56 Warrensburg;20;14;16;11 — 61