LaPell, Cheney lead Warrensburg to win

Evan LaPell scored 22 points and Brady Cheney shut down Schroon Lake's top scorer in Wednesday night's 43-37 non-league boys basketball victory.

Cheney scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and held the Wildcats' Corbin Baker to four points. Stevie Schloss also snagged 10 boards for the Burghers. Austin Hartwell led Schroon Lake with 12 points.