Lansingburgh too much for Hudson Falls
Lansingburgh too much for Hudson Falls

TROY — Kenneth Allison and Scott Teta scored 15 points each as Lansingburgh beat Hudson Falls 83-48 on Sunday in the Class A quarterfinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

Jonathan Beagle led Hudson Falls with 24 points. The Tigers finish the season 13-9.

Lansingburgh advances to face Troy or Averill Park in the semifinals on Thursday at Cool Insuring Arena (5 p.m.).

Check back later for a full story and photos.

