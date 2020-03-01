Lansingburgh too much for Hudson Falls

TROY — Kenneth Allison and Scott Teta scored 15 points each as Lansingburgh beat Hudson Falls 83-48 on Sunday in the Class A quarterfinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
Jonathan Beagle led Hudson Falls with 24 points. The Tigers finish the season 13-9.
Lansingburgh advances to face Troy or Averill Park in the semifinals on Thursday at Cool Insuring Arena (5 p.m.).
Check back later for a full story and photos.
Greg Brownell
editor
