Lake George moves on to semifinals

Lake George 66, Maple Hill 59: Cameron Orr scored 22 points as the Warriors held off Maple Hill on Friday night in Class C play.
Cole Clarke finished with 14 points and Juan Garcia added 10 points for the Warriors, who will face Rensselaer in the semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena on Monday at 5 p.m. Luke Pelchar (13) and Cole Clarke (12) led the Warriors in rebounding.
Class C Quarterfinal Maple Hill
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Rian Jewett;2;4;2;18
Blake Decker;6;0;2;14
Dominic Hirschoff;3;2;1;13
Ben Marra;2;0;6;10
Davin Sherwood;1;0;0;2
Jack Utter;1;0;0;2
Totals;15;6;11;59
Lake George
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cameron Orr;0;5;7;22
Luke Pelchar;3;0;0;6
Shane Clarke;2;0;3;7
Juan Garcia;1;2;2;10
Cole Clarke;7;0;0;14
Hunter Rounds;0;1;0;3
Torin Davies;2;0;0;4
Totals;15;8;12;66
Maple Hill;15;15;17;12 — 59
Lake George;16;16;18;16 — 66 Other stats: Decker (MH) 11 rebounds, 2 assists. Marra (MH) 7 rebounds. Jewett (MH) 4 rebounds. Utter (MH) 2 assists. Hirschoff (MH) 2 assists. Pelchar (LG) 13 rebounds. C Clarke (LG) 12 rebounds, 6 assists. Orr (LG) 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Garcia (LG) 3 assists.