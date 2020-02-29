Lake George moves on to semifinals

Lake George 66, Maple Hill 59 : Cameron Orr scored 22 points as the Warriors held off Maple Hill on Friday night in Class C play.

Cole Clarke finished with 14 points and Juan Garcia added 10 points for the Warriors, who will face Rensselaer in the semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena on Monday at 5 p.m. Luke Pelchar (13) and Cole Clarke (12) led the Warriors in rebounding.