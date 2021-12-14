Lake George improves to 3-0 in Adirondack play

LAKE GEORGE — So far, so good for Lake George.

The Warriors improved to 3-0 in the Adirondack League with a 70-44 boys basketball win over Whitehall on Tuesday. But whether they can achieve the success the school was having before the coronavirus became a fact of life ...

“Ask me in another month, after we’ve played some of the stronger teams in the league,” coach Blake White said. “Our defense has been pretty good, and we’re starting to get a little more rhythm offensively, and that’s good, but we still have a little bit of work to do.”

Lake George has won six of the last eight Class C titles in Section II, including all four from 2016 to 2020. Last spring, during the cobbled-together Fall II season, they finished second behind Class B Glens Falls in the Warren County League.

The Warriors’ most experienced player, and one who was a big part of their most recent sectional success, is Cameron Orr. The senior captain scored 24 points on Tuesday.

“He’s a heck of a shooter,” White said. “He’s always looking for the pass, too. He could be shooting more, but he’s not afraid to get the other guys the ball, which is the sign of a really good player.

“He’s been though the wars, he’s had all the experience, he makes the guys around him better.”

Lake George 70, Whitehall 44 Whitehall (1-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Landon Stevens;3;0;0;6 Jake Whiting;2;0;0;4 Cash Burgey;10;0;2;22 Brandon Bakerian;1;0;0;2 Ethan Eggleston;1;0;0;2 Tristian Foote;0;2;0;6 Anthony Jones;1;0;0;2 Totals;18;2;2;44 Lake George (3-0, 4-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Cameron Orr;6;4;0;24 Dan Barber;2;0;1;5 Julius Moffitt;0;4;0;12 Luke Sheldon;5;0;0;10 Jack Welch;3;0;1;7 Nate Hohman;1;0;0;2 Isaac Herrick;0;2;0;6 Devlyn Monroe;0;0;2;2 Josh Unser;1;0;0;2 Totals;18;10;4;70 Whitehall;9;6;8;21 — 44 Lake George;18;20;18;14 — 70 Other stats: Jones (White) 9 rebounds. Bakerian (White) 8 rebounds. Burgey (White) 7 rebounds. Barber (LG) 12 rebounds, 2 assists. Herrick (LG) 6 rebounds. Sheldon (LG) 5 rebounds. Welch (LG) 2 assists. Moffitt (LG) 2 assists. JV: Lake George won.

