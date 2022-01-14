Lake George holds off Argyle, moves to 8-1

ARGYLE — Cameron Orr scored 24 points and Julius Moffitt added 21 as Lake George beat Argyle 58-50 in Adirondack League boys basketball on Friday night.

Lake George improved to 8-1 in league play, leaving the Warriors and North Warren as the only once-beaten teams.

Lake George jumped out to an 11-0 lead, but Argyle later tied it at 14-all. The Warriors pulled ahead with a strong third quarter and held off the Scots at the end.

Evans scores 27 as North Warren beats Granville Sean Evans scored 27 points as North Warren beat Granville 62-53 on Friday night in a key Adirondack League boys basketball game.

“We did a really good job of making them work hard for every shot they got,” Lake George coach Blake White said. “Our defense … we’re finally starting to get five guys on the same page. The communication … you could hear guys talking.”

Orr has been one of the league’s top scorers throughout the season, but White said Moffitt has come on strong lately.

“He scored 33 the other night,” White said. “He made some big shots to start the second half, went to the hoop a couple of times. His game is really coming along.”

Hunter Ingram (15 points) and Jared Montello (14) were Argyle’s top scorers.

Lk. George 58, Argyle 50 Lake George (8-1, 12-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Cameron Orr;7;3;1;24 Luke Sheldon;2;0;0;4 Julius Moffitt;3;4;3;21 Ryan Becker;0;0;0;0 Isaac Herrick;2;0;2;6 Dan Barber;0;1;0;3 Totals;14;8;6;58 Argyle ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brandon Saunders;1;1;0;5 Hunter Ingram;2;3;2;15 Dru Austin;1;0;0;2 Derrick Liddle;1;1;2;7 Jared Montello;6;0;2;14 Justin McWhorter;3;0;1;7 Totals;14;5;7;50 Lake George;17;12;16;13 — 58 Argyle;10;14;9;17 — 50

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0