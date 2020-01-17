Lake George hands North Warren its first loss

After a rough first half shooting for Girard, the junior guard switched tactics in the third quarter and instead drove to the basket with authority, racking up 12 of his game-high 25 in the period. As a result, the Cougars led after three, 51-49.

In a tight fourth quarter, Moffitt’s penultimate 3 of the night gave Lake George the lead for good at 54-51. His last one of the game put the Warriors up 58-52, and he also added two key free throws to make it 62-55.

This concludes a better week for Lake George, which last week lost two league contests to Granville and Hadley-Luzerne. This week it put wins over Argyle and North Warren on its resume.

“We were out of sorts, we were trying to force some stuff. I think it was (a wake-up call),” Lake George coach Blake White said of the two losses.

White said his team is now recognizing things on the court and reacting to them rather than just running a play that isn’t designed for what they’re seeing. He was also proud of his team’s man-to-man defense, which the players asked for themselves.