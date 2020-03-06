Lake George boys capture fourth straight Section II title

“I think we kind of forced some things in the first half, and on defense we were kind of on our heels,” White said. “We tried a 1-3-1 which worked terribly, so we figured we’d get out of that. But we couldn’t play man right after the first quarter because Cole (Clarke) got two fouls and we didn’t want him to get in foul trouble.”

And the 2-3 did the trick.

“We gave up 17 points in the second half,” White said. “I don’t know what else to say. The effort they gave, even though our offense was struggling a bit, the defense kept us in the game.

“We told (Pelchar) to stay right in the middle,” White added. “Stay back, force them into Luke. His presence at 6-6 is kind of imposing.”

It also was a good thing that Cole Clarke stayed out of foul trouble. A jack-of-all-trades player, he finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.

As Pelchar noted, everybody contributed to the win. Garcia, an all-tournament team selection, added 10 points; Orr had nine points and six rebounds; Shane Clark played a solid game and Julius Moffitt came off the bench and hit nothing but net on a third-quarter 3-pointer in his only shot of the night.