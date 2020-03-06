Lake George boys capture fourth straight Section II title

GLENS FALLS — Lake George came out of Friday’s halftime with about a minute, 30 seconds left, and the players immediately huddled on the bench. Their body language and facial expressions showed, at the very least, deep concern.
Trailing 31-26, they passed on taking layups and a few shots before the third quarter in favor of talking to each other and reminding themselves of something important.
“We just talked about how we’ve got to stay in the game, do our thing,” Class C tournament MVP Luke Pelchar said. “We know what we can do when we put our minds to it, and we can be a great team if we work together as a family.”
The fourth-seeded Warriors persevered and came out with a hard-fought 52-48 win over scrappy, 11th-seeded Waterford at Cool Insuring Arena to earn their fourth consecutive Section II Class C boys basketball title and sixth in the last eight years.
To the victors go the spoils.
Lake George (19-5) will play the Section VII/X winner in a regional final at 11 a.m. on March 14 at Hudson Valley Community College.
Lake George trailed 42-36 after three quarters, but started the fourth with a 6-0 run on Shane Clarke’s inside basket, Juan Garcia’s 3-pointer and a foul shot from Pelchar.
That stretch, maybe more than any other, gave Lake George the idea that things might just turn out OK. The Warriors couldn’t be blamed for thinking otherwise until then. They had missed countless close shots, and Waterford’s trio of TJ Kelley, Michael Talaver and Evan Fairclough had made some big baskets throughout the night.
Lake George miss and transition bucket for Kelley . pic.twitter.com/1Cdx2BTJr2— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 6, 2020
“We can’t have our doubts, we just stayed strong,” said Pelchar, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. “They thought they had it in the first half, but we just kept playing, doing our thing. That’s the way we do things.”
“Even today was a microcosm of our season,” Lake George coach Blake White said. “We struggled, but we fought through it and I was really proud of the kids. Even though we weren’t getting breaks — the ball wasn’t bouncing our way — we were able to fight through it and finish strong at the end.”
A little while later, Lake George took its first lead since 2:30 remained in the second quarter, 46-45 on a pair of Pelchar free throws with 3:08 left. It didn’t last, with the Fordians tying it at 48, until Pelchar went back to the line with 19.4 seconds left.
He sank them both.
Pelchar FT to give Lake George the lead. pic.twitter.com/XOz9YzGGQN— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 6, 2020
“I was scared, but that’s the joy of the game,” Pelchar said of the moment. “You just take every part of it as you can.”
After a timeout, Waterford inbounded the ball at midcourt with 14.9 seconds left, but committed a turnover and was forced to foul. Cameron Orr’s two foul shots with 3.8 seconds left iced it.
A big part of Lake George’s success came from switching to a 2-3 zone and making sure the players were moving their feet and hands late in the game.
“I think we kind of forced some things in the first half, and on defense we were kind of on our heels,” White said. “We tried a 1-3-1 which worked terribly, so we figured we’d get out of that. But we couldn’t play man right after the first quarter because Cole (Clarke) got two fouls and we didn’t want him to get in foul trouble.”
And the 2-3 did the trick.
“We gave up 17 points in the second half,” White said. “I don’t know what else to say. The effort they gave, even though our offense was struggling a bit, the defense kept us in the game.
“We told (Pelchar) to stay right in the middle,” White added. “Stay back, force them into Luke. His presence at 6-6 is kind of imposing.”
It also was a good thing that Cole Clarke stayed out of foul trouble. A jack-of-all-trades player, he finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.
As Pelchar noted, everybody contributed to the win. Garcia, an all-tournament team selection, added 10 points; Orr had nine points and six rebounds; Shane Clark played a solid game and Julius Moffitt came off the bench and hit nothing but net on a third-quarter 3-pointer in his only shot of the night.
“All five of us, we’ve all got something to bring to the table. It’s not just one of us that works the hardest. We all work together as a family,” Pelchar said.
Kelley, who made the all-tournament team, led all scorers with 23 points.
