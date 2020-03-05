Lake George boys back in familiar spot: the Section II finals

“The thing is we had a lot of close games this year,” White said. “Last year we won games by 20, 30, 40 points, there’s no pressure. Now, everything is close, we had to come back in a number of games this year. ... We’re battle-tested. Twenty-some games into the season, we’re not a new team.”

Pelchar, the 6-foot-6 junior, leads the Warriors with 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Orr averages 14 ppg. Seniors Garcia and Shane Clarke average more than 10 ppg, while junior Cole Clarke is also a force on the boards.

“Our defense has been the key,” White said. “We’ve been stressing the defense the whole year and it’s finally starting to come around to where we can be. We’ve got some pretty good athletes out there and some pretty good basketball players, so I think if we just keep working on ‘D,’ work a few kinks out of the offense, I think we’ll be in pretty good shape.”

Waterford (17-5) came out of the No. 11 seed and upset three straight opponents to reach the Class C finals for the first time since falling to Lake George in 2015.

The Fordians, coming off a 54-52 semifinal win over Fort Plain on Tuesday, are led by Michael Talavera (20.6 ppg) and T.J. Kelley (19.3 ppg). They also lack size, with no player taller than 6-1.