You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lake George boys back in familiar spot: the Section II finals
0 comments
top story

Lake George boys back in familiar spot: the Section II finals

{{featured_button_text}}
Boys Basketball: Lake George vs. Rensselaer

Cameron Orr of Lake George goes up for a shot during Monday's game against Rensselaer in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.

 Greg Brownell,

It’s certainly not unusual for a Lake George boys basketball team to be playing on the Cool Insuring Arena floor in March.

The Warriors are chasing their fourth consecutive Class C championship in the Section II tournament, as fourth-seeded Lake George faces Waterford — the surprising 11th seed — on Friday at 5 p.m.

But this group of Warriors (18-5) really just got their feet acclimated to the arena’s hardwood on Monday night, in their 62-45 semifinal win over Rensselaer.

In short, with the exception of veterans like Luke Pelchar and Cameron Orr, this is a completely different team than the one that won 54 straight games and reached the state semis a year ago.

“Last year’s team, a lot of them were second-, third-, fourth-year players,” Lake George coach Blake White said. “These guys are all basically first-year starters. It’s one thing to see it, it’s another to go out there, keep your composure when the pressure’s on.”

“Everyone’s playing hard,” senior guard Juan Garcia said after Monday’s game. “We saw them step up big last year and now we’ve got to fill big roles.”

The Warriors have been a work in progress this season, putting it all together with a late run that has them poised to make their own mark in Lake George hoops history.

“The thing is we had a lot of close games this year,” White said. “Last year we won games by 20, 30, 40 points, there’s no pressure. Now, everything is close, we had to come back in a number of games this year. ... We’re battle-tested. Twenty-some games into the season, we’re not a new team.”

Pelchar, the 6-foot-6 junior, leads the Warriors with 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Orr averages 14 ppg. Seniors Garcia and Shane Clarke average more than 10 ppg, while junior Cole Clarke is also a force on the boards.

“Our defense has been the key,” White said. “We’ve been stressing the defense the whole year and it’s finally starting to come around to where we can be. We’ve got some pretty good athletes out there and some pretty good basketball players, so I think if we just keep working on ‘D,’ work a few kinks out of the offense, I think we’ll be in pretty good shape.”

Waterford (17-5) came out of the No. 11 seed and upset three straight opponents to reach the Class C finals for the first time since falling to Lake George in 2015.

The Fordians, coming off a 54-52 semifinal win over Fort Plain on Tuesday, are led by Michael Talavera (20.6 ppg) and T.J. Kelley (19.3 ppg). They also lack size, with no player taller than 6-1.

“They have five guards,” White said. “They’re scrappy, quick and very aggressive. Everybody’s moving, they get the ball down the court. They like to press and force you to rush things, throw you off your game. Hopefully we’re ready for that and we can use our size. We want to keep a pace, set up our offense and get the ball inside.”

“It’s super exciting, the whole team’s excited,” Garcia said. “We’re coming for everything.”

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Class C Boys

The game: Lake George vs. Waterford

At stake: Section II Class C boys basketball title

Where: Cool Insuring Arena

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News