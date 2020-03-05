Lake George boys back in familiar spot: the Section II finals

It’s certainly not unusual for a Lake George boys basketball team to be playing on the Cool Insuring Arena floor in March.
The Warriors are chasing their fourth consecutive Class C championship in the Section II tournament, as fourth-seeded Lake George faces Waterford — the surprising 11th seed — on Friday at 5 p.m.
But this group of Warriors (18-5) really just got their feet acclimated to the arena’s hardwood on Monday night, in their 62-45 semifinal win over Rensselaer.
In short, with the exception of veterans like Luke Pelchar and Cameron Orr, this is a completely different team than the one that won 54 straight games and reached the state semis a year ago.
“Last year’s team, a lot of them were second-, third-, fourth-year players,” Lake George coach Blake White said. “These guys are all basically first-year starters. It’s one thing to see it, it’s another to go out there, keep your composure when the pressure’s on.”
“Everyone’s playing hard,” senior guard Juan Garcia said after Monday’s game. “We saw them step up big last year and now we’ve got to fill big roles.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Warriors have been a work in progress this season, putting it all together with a late run that has them poised to make their own mark in Lake George hoops history.
“The thing is we had a lot of close games this year,” White said. “Last year we won games by 20, 30, 40 points, there’s no pressure. Now, everything is close, we had to come back in a number of games this year. ... We’re battle-tested. Twenty-some games into the season, we’re not a new team.”
Pelchar, the 6-foot-6 junior, leads the Warriors with 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Orr averages 14 ppg. Seniors Garcia and Shane Clarke average more than 10 ppg, while junior Cole Clarke is also a force on the boards.
“Our defense has been the key,” White said. “We’ve been stressing the defense the whole year and it’s finally starting to come around to where we can be. We’ve got some pretty good athletes out there and some pretty good basketball players, so I think if we just keep working on ‘D,’ work a few kinks out of the offense, I think we’ll be in pretty good shape.”
Waterford (17-5) came out of the No. 11 seed and upset three straight opponents to reach the Class C finals for the first time since falling to Lake George in 2015.
The Fordians, coming off a 54-52 semifinal win over Fort Plain on Tuesday, are led by Michael Talavera (20.6 ppg) and T.J. Kelley (19.3 ppg). They also lack size, with no player taller than 6-1.
“They have five guards,” White said. “They’re scrappy, quick and very aggressive. Everybody’s moving, they get the ball down the court. They like to press and force you to rush things, throw you off your game. Hopefully we’re ready for that and we can use our size. We want to keep a pace, set up our offense and get the ball inside.”
“It’s super exciting, the whole team’s excited,” Garcia said. “We’re coming for everything.”
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.