Lake George beats Rams, will play for title

GLENS FALLS — Four players scored in double figures as Lake George beat Rensselaer 62-45 on Monday in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Warriors will return to the arena on Friday to play Waterford or Fort Plain in the championship game at 5 p.m. The second Class C semifinal is being played Tuesday.

Luke Pelchar and Juan Garcia scored 14 points each to lead the Warriors. Cole Clarke and Cameron Orr contributed 13 points apiece.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lake George, the 2018 state champion, was down 14-13 after one period but outscored the Rams 28-16 over the next two quarters.

Samir Lockhart led Rensselaer with a 22-point effort.

Check back later for a full story and more photos.

Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.