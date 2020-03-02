Lake George beats Rams, will play for title

GLENS FALLS — Four players scored in double figures as Lake George beat Rensselaer 62-45 on Monday in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Warriors will return to the arena on Friday to play Waterford or Fort Plain in the championship game at 5 p.m. The second Class C semifinal is being played Tuesday.
Luke Pelchar and Juan Garcia scored 14 points each to lead the Warriors. Cole Clarke and Cameron Orr contributed 13 points apiece.
Lake George, the 2018 state champion, was down 14-13 after one period but outscored the Rams 28-16 over the next two quarters.
FG and a foul. pic.twitter.com/wRHm1z1aLZ— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) March 2, 2020
Samir Lockhart led Rensselaer with a 22-point effort.
Luke Pelchar inside from Cole Clarke. pic.twitter.com/zvjDnW5LCQ— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 2, 2020
Free throw. pic.twitter.com/mh8fwPVurl— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) March 2, 2020
Juan Garcia 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/uuj82Ur3cU— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 2, 2020