Lake George beats Rams, will play for title (updated)

GLENS FALLS — Some of the names have changed, a lot of the roles have, but the place they end up remains the same.
Lake George reached its fourth consecutive Class C final with a 62-45 win over Rensselaer on Monday in a semifinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena. The fourth-seeded Warriors (18-5) will play the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between Waterford and Fort Plain at 5 p.m. Friday in the final.
“It’s basically a whole new group,” Lake George coach Blake White said. “Most of them got to see what it was like last year. They struggled a little bit. In the beginning of the year, I think they felt, ‘Well, Lake George runs on the court, they’re going to win the game,’ and that’s not exactly how it works. You’ve got to put in the time and the effort. I think our practices got better the second half of the season. We improved our defense, started to win some big games. Coming into the playoffs we’ve been gradually getting better. Today was probably our best game of the year against a really strong opponent.”
Ninth-seeded Rensselaer (13-11) jumped out to a 14-7 lead with 1:02 left in the first quarter, but the Warriors closed out the quarter with a 6-0 run, capped off by Juan Garcia’s 3-pointer.
Their switch from man to a 2-3 zone to start the second quarter also paid dividends, slowing down point guard Samir Lockhart and making the Rams think more.
“That was big because we kept them guessing on what plays they needed to run on offense,” said Garcia, who finished with 14 points, four assists and three steals.
Lake George finished the second quarter on another 6-0 run to take a 26-21 halftime lead.
In the second half, Lake George switched defenses throughout. Offensively, the Warriors moved the ball better, which forced the Rams to foul them. With Lake George already leading 41-30 after three, it reached the bonus with 7:35 left in the fourth and the double bonus with 4:06 left.
The Warriors connected on their foul shots, making 20 of 25 for the game.
One of Lake George’s strengths this season has been its balanced scoring. Opponents can’t just key on a couple of players, and the Warriors showed that again Monday. Center Luke Pelchar joined Garcia with a 14-point effort. Cameron Orr and Cole Clarke each had 13, while Shane Clarke had eight. Cole Clarke also pulled down 11 rebounds, which was a big help in the first half when Rensselaer didn’t let Pelchar move much.
But Pelchar got more involved in the second half, and that helped Lake George’s all-around game.
“It’s a big difference because everybody collapses on Luke when they see a big dude in the paint, so when they collapse on him (after) he starts making shots, the 3s get open for us,” Garcia said.
Lockhart led the Rams with 22 points.
