Kwasniewski, big third quarter lift Hudson Falls to victory

HUDSON FALLS — Evan Kwasniewski had a breakout game for Hudson Falls on Tuesday night as the Tigers pulled away from Queensbury in the second half.

Kwasniewski finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Tigers beat Queensbury 60-32. That brought the Tigers’ Foothills Council boys basketball record to 6-1 and kept them in the chase for the league title.

Hudson Falls, up by only five points at the half, outscored the Spartans 20-3 in the third quarter.

Cougars defeat Argyle, improve to 5-1 in Adirondack play Sean Evans scored 17 points on Tuesday night as North Warren beat Argyle in an Adirondack League boys basketball game.

“They played us very aggressively,” Hudson Falls coach Greg Smith said in a phone interview. “In the first half it resulted in us a playing a little out of character. In the second half we were able to play at our pace, and ‘Kawz’ was the recipient of good ball movement and he finished around the rim.”

A Queensbury press meant that Peyton Smith, the Tigers’ biggest forward at 6-foot-8, was often handling the ball on the way up the court, Greg Smith said. The 6-5 Kwasniewski picked up the scoring for Hudson Falls.

“Peyton is clearly our best player,” coach Smith said. “For our team to play unselfishly and move the ball and get open guys the ball … that makes us hard to guard.”

Peyton Smith finished with 14 rebounds and eight assists. Ben Swartz had 11 points and Noah Williamson added 10.

Hudson Falls, 7-2 overall, finishes out the first half of the season with games at Schuylerville on Friday and Glens Falls next Tuesday. The Tigers’ only Foothills loss was to Amsterdam, but the rematch doesn’t come until late in the month.

That’s too far ahead for coach Smith to look, but they are hoping for a Foothills title, and Tuesday’s win was a step in the right direction.

“We haven’t put a number on our banner since 2000,” Greg Smith said. “That’s been our goal and our mission.”

Hud. Falls 60, Queensbury 32 Queensbury (4-3, 5-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Aiden Bleibtrey;0;2;0;6 Zion Freeman;4;0;1;9 Treyvon Bailey;5;0;2;12 Deondre Guignard;2;0;1;5 Totals;11;2;4;32 Hudson Falls (6-1, 7-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Ben Swartz;0;3;2;11 Joe LaPan;1;1;0;5 Noah Williamson;1;2;2;10 Ethan Boucher;0;0;1;1 Evan Kwasniewski;11;0;0;22 Peyton Smith;1;1;2;7 Jayden Hardwick;0;1;1;4 Totals;14;8;8;60 Queensbury;14;10;3;5 — 32 Hudson Falls;18;11;20;11 — 60 Other stats: Smith (HuF) 14 rebounds, 8 assists. Kwasniewski (HuF) 12 rebounds. JV: Hudson Falls won.

