Kuzmich scores 33 as Witches top Fort Plain

Jesse Kuzmich scored 33 points as Greenwich beat Fort Plain in the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament.
GREENWICH 68, FORT PLAIN 55
Coaches vs Cancer Tournament
Site: HVCC
Fort Plain
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Robert Jordan;6;1;4;19
Levi Thomas;6;0;2;14
Clayton Welch;2;0;0;4
Stephen Gray;1;0;1;3
Austin Vanguard;1;4;1;15
Totals;16;5;8;55
Greenwich
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;8;4;5;33
Jacob Ziehm;1;3;0;11
Jayden Hughes;2;1;0;7
Ryan Alling;2;0;0;4
Deontae Bennett;3;2;1;13
Totals;16;10;6;68
Fort Plain;8;12;20;15 — 55
Greenwich;12;21;18;17 — 68