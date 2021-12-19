 Skip to main content
agate

Kuzmich scores 33 as Witches top Fort Plain

Jesse Kuzmich scored 33 points as Greenwich beat Fort Plain in the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament.

GREENWICH 68, FORT PLAIN 55

Coaches vs Cancer Tournament

Site: HVCC

Fort Plain

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robert Jordan;6;1;4;19

Levi Thomas;6;0;2;14

Clayton Welch;2;0;0;4

Stephen Gray;1;0;1;3

Austin Vanguard;1;4;1;15

Totals;16;5;8;55

Greenwich

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;8;4;5;33

Jacob Ziehm;1;3;0;11

Jayden Hughes;2;1;0;7

Ryan Alling;2;0;0;4

Deontae Bennett;3;2;1;13

Totals;16;10;6;68

Fort Plain;8;12;20;15 — 55

Greenwich;12;21;18;17 — 68

