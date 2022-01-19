Kuzmich scores 1,000th point for Witches

CAMBRIDGE — Jesse Kuzmich hit the 1,000-point mark on Wednesday, which is not bad for a player known just as much for his success in football and baseball.

Kuzmich hit a 3-pointer from the corner in the third quarter to join the 1,000-point club during Greenwich’s 64-29 victory over Cambridge. He finished with 22 points as the Witches improved to 4-3 in Wasaren League play, 5-4 overall.

Kuzmich, a senior, is the quarterback on the school’s football team and a pitcher for the baseball team. He's considered playing those sports in college.

Boys basketball coach Tyler Herrington said Kuzmich can shoot from outside or go to the rim.

“He’s an athlete that has some things you just can’t teach,” Herrington said. “We try to run a lot with him, make sure he gets some touches. If he can’t contribute that way, he draws some attention and opens things up for other players.

“I’m pretty confident in saying that any team in the league would love to have him, in basketball or any sport.”

Tony Traver owns the Greenwich school boys basketball scoring record with more than 2,000 points. Kuzmich has a chance to become the Witches’ second-leading all-time scorer before the season ends, which would be a notable accomplishment with COVID having complicated his junior season.

The Witches got off to a slow start this winter after the football team reached the state semifinals. They lost to Class B Tamarac last week and suffered two close losses to Stillwater. Greenwich has a lot of games to play in a short amount of time the next two weeks before entering sectionals in Class C.

“Class Cs are tough, a lot of good Wasaren League teams in there,” Herrington said. “There’s no night (in league competition) that’s a gimmie. That’s going to prepare us; help us out down the road.”

Greenwich 64, Cambridge 29 Greenwich (4-3, 5-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Jesse Kuzmich;5;4;0;22 Jacob Ziehm;3;0;1;7 Bradley Brophy;2;0;0;4 Jayden Hughes;3;0;2;8 Erik Cederstrum;0;0;2;2 Gavin Blair;4;0;1;9 Ryan Alling;4;0;2;10 Joe Skiff;1;0;0;2 Totals;22;4;8;64 Cambridge ;2P;3P;FT;TP Clark;1;0;1;3 Hughes;3;0;1;7 Toleman;2;0;0;4 Richter;1;1;1;6 Thomas;3;0;2;8 Clark;0;0;1;1 Totals;10;1;6;29 Greenwich;17;17;13;17 — 64 Cambridge;10;9;7;3 — 29 JV: Greenwich won.

