Kuzmich named to all-state third team in Class C

Greenwich senior guard Jesse Kuzmich has been named to the Class C third team of the New York State Boys Basketball All-Star team.

Kuzmich, who led the 16-8 Witches on a surprising run to the Class CC final of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament, also made the All-Wasaren League first team.

State runner-up and Section II champion Stillwater placed senior point guard C.J. McNeil on the all-state fourth team and sophomore forward Jaxon Mueller on the seventh team. Both were also Wasaren League first-teamers.

Named all-state honorable mention in Class C were Lake George's Cameron Orr and Granville's Caleb Nelson. Both seniors were named Co-Players of the Year in the Adirondack League.

In Class B, Schuylerville senior forward Owen Sherman was named to the all-state 17th team, out of 18 teams statewide in the class.

Senior forward Brett Richards, who averaged 25 points per game for Class B state champion Ichabod Crane, made the all-state second team. Riders junior point guard Alex Schmidt made the 16th team.

In Class D, local players named honorable mention were North Warren junior Sean Evans, Argyle senior Justin McWhorter and Hartford's Raymond Harrington.

Named state Players of the Year were senior Zaire Baines, of the Portledge School of the Association of Independent Schools in Class B; junior Jalen Hardison, of state champion Newfield in Class C; and senior Pacey Hopkins, of state champion Avoca-Prattsburgh in Class D.

The Class A and AA all-star teams will be announced next week.

